Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Lisa's Met Gala outfit sparked confusion after people began speculating that it might have referenced Rosa Parks in an "insensitive" way – but what is the truth?

Lisa has officially made her Met Gala debut but her outfit is sparking some confusion over what's on her underwear.

Yesterday (May 5th), Lisa attended the Met Gala for the first time in custom Louis Vuitton. The BLACKPINK star wore a pant-less black bodysuit and blazer combo with pearl details and intricate embroidery. At first, people praised the outfit online. However, Lisa then faced criticism over claims that Rosa Parks was embroidered on her underwear.

So what is the truth? Here's what Louis Vuitton have said about who is actually embroidered on Lisa's Met Gala underwear.

Lisa attends the Met Gala

If you look closely, Lisa's Met Gala look is made up of multiple portraits on both her blazer and her underwear. Shortly after Lisa took to the red carpet, people shared closeups of Lisa's outfit with several people theorising that one of the portraits on her underwear looks like civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

The posts quickly went viral with people criticising Lisa for being "insensitive" to Rosa Parks and Black women more generally.

Now, Louis Vuitton have spoken out. According to Vogue, artist Henry Taylor embroidered portraits into Lisa's outfit. In a statement, Louis Vuitton said that Lisa's look features multiple “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life.”

They did not confirm or deny if one of the portraits on Lisa's underwear was of Rosa Parks.

American Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks. Picture: Don Cravens/Getty Images

Co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James and Anna Wintour, the theme of the 2025 Met Gala was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

As it stands, Lisa is yet to peak about the embroidery on her outfit. We'll update you if and when she does.

