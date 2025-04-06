Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

6 April 2025, 09:00

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?
Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast got back together for one last time this year but where was Lauren Hall?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After weeks of romance, dinner party scandals and tearful conversations, Married At First Sight Australia 2025 has officially called it a wrap on another series Down Under.

But of course, we couldn’t say goodbye to the show for another year without one final bash to find out how everyone’s getting on… and if there’s been anymore drama.

The reunion saw most of the original cast make a return, but there were a few exceptions, as Lauren, Morena, Tim and Jake all failed to make an appearance.

While we don’t have any concrete explanations as to why these four didn’t make an appearance, we know that grooms Tim and Jake faced some serious backlash from their time on the show so it’s not too tricky to guess why they might have given it a miss.

But while Lauren certainly faced some backlash on the show, it was pretty tame in comparison to the kind these grooms faced. So why didn’t Lauren return for the MAFS Australia reunion? Here’s what we know.

Lauren was initially paired up with Eliot on MAFS Australia.
Lauren was initially paired up with Eliot on MAFS Australia. . Picture: Nine

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

For those who don’t know, filming for the series ends in September and it’s believed the cast get back together for the reunion sometime in November or December.

While Lauren hasn’t directly addressed why she was absent from the MAFS Australia reunion, her former groom Clint has offered some insight on the subject. Speaking to Yahoo, Clint said that Lauren was originally planning to go to the reunion but then “decided not to”.

He told the outlet: “We hadn’t spoken for a long time and then literally, when our wedding went to air, she checked in to see how I was going and what I thought was going to happen.

“There were a few messages and a couple of calls around that, and that’s been it.”

Lauren re-entered the experiment with Clint.
Lauren re-entered the experiment with Clint. . Picture: Nine

Aside from this, the former MAFS groom couldn’t offer anymore explantations as to why Lauren failed to show up.

Lauren had a pretty unusual time on MAFS when she was paired up with groom Eliot, who ended up quitting the experiment after just two days.

The pair both ended up returning to the show but this time with new partners Veronica and Clint. However, Lauren and Clint also ended up leaving the experiment after not too long but expressed an interest in seeing if they would work together in the real world.

Clearly the pair didn’t quite make this happen though, as the reunion revealed that Clint had entered a relationship with MAFS bride Jacqui instead.

