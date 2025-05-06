MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Adrian has hit back at claims that he cheated on Awhina during filming for MAFS Australia.

It's fair to say Adrian Araouzou and Awhina Rutene had a pretty tumultuous relationship during their time on the Married at First Sight Australia experiment with plenty of fiery exchanges, drama and other various bumps in the road.

Despite this, the couple managed to stick it out for the duration of the experiment and even decided to recommit to each other at the Final Vows. But sadly for the pair, things didn't stay sweet between them for long, because, by the time the MAFS reunion rolled around, they had already gone their separate ways.

Since splitting up, Awhina has made a number of claims about the "toxicity" of her relationship with Adrian, but chief among them is the allegation that her former husband actually cheated on her during the show's filming.

But now Adrian has hit back at Awhina’s allegations, as he insisted that he stayed faithful to his wife during the show’s filming.

Adrian and Awhina at Final Vows. . Picture: Nine

Speaking on Abbie Chatfield’s It’s A Lot podcast last month, the MAFS bride opened up about her relationship with Adrian. She said: “Adrian did in fact hook up with someone and had sex with someone [during filming].

“So I had to call him out during filming. If this is the case not only was his behaviour and the experiment disgusting but the one thing that I just expected like the bare barest of minimum is don't cheat on me, it's that simple.”

She also described her ex-partner as toxic, as she added: “Cutting off someone toxic will do wonders for your soul. Toxic is the best way to describe Adrian.”

But now in an interview with Daily Mail Australia Adrian has insisted he never cheated on Awhina. Adrian was asked if he left his MAFS apartment during the show's filming to go spend time with another woman.

Awhina revealed during the reunion episode that she and Adrian had split up. Picture: Nine

He replied: “Absolutely not. As if I would need to go have sex with someone in that space of filming.

"I was out for a mates birthday and went past mine to grab a few things then went back to the apartment."

It isn’t the first time Adrian has had to deny cheating allegations either, as earlier in the show he faced accusations of having cheated with Sierah, another bride on the show.

Adrian and Awhina revealed they had decided to call it quits on their relationship at the MAFS reunion, as the former bride claimed that her Adrian's affection had been “very conditional” during their marriage.

She said: "There was a lot of emotional abuse. He told me what I could and couldn't say. There was hostility. I felt alone,' she explained. There were moments of kindness – but they only came after he'd done something wrong. It felt performative. And I kept giving him lifelines."

Following his exit from the show, Adrian wrote on Instagram: “Being part of married at 1st sight was a life changing experience. Looking back, I know I wasn’t always the best partner, and there are moments I wish I could do over. But through the highs and lows, I’ve learned so much about myself who I am, what I need to work on, and what I want to become.”

