Camila & Shawn Seated By Taylor Swift As She's Given Green Light To Perform Her Music At The 2019 AMA's

22 November 2019, 13:36

Shawn and Camila seated together at the 2019 AMAs
Shawn and Camila seated together at the 2019 AMAs. Picture: AMAs/Getty Images

As the AMAs seating chart is revealed, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello will be front and centre alongside Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes will be sat front and centre for the 2019 American Music Awards which is honouring their good friend Taylor Swift with artist of the decade, with her BFF Selena Gomez also up front with a mystery chair beside her.

Shawn Mendes Gushes Over His & Camila Cabello's GRAMMY Nomination For 'Señorita'

The pair are nominated for 'Collaboration Of The Year' for their duet, 'Señorita', and are no stranger to sitting next to Tay at awards shows, having flanked the 'Lover' singer at the 2018 Billboard Awards, but this time, will be there to offer extra support to the singer whose upcoming performance has been embroiled in drama.

In a lengthy Twitter statement, Taylor claimed her former record label were preventing her from performing her old music at the ceremony as it would count as 're-recording' her songs, something she isn't allowed to do until next year.

However, Big Machine Records responded by denying they'd ever attempted to prevent this- so, as it stands, Taylor will be performing her music at the televised event, with an army of her nearest and dearest to cheer her on.

Shamila have also been nominated for a GRAMMY for their duet, and Shawn has been gushing on Twitter about being nominated along with his girlfriend and collaborator to a fan who asked just how hyped he is to have been recognised by the Recording Academy.

The GRAMMYs take place in January 2020, and with Taylor also nominated for three separated awards (but not album of year, which many are upset about!), we reckon there's going to be a load more of this trio being seated next to each other in the coming months!

