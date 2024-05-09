TikTok "Top Or Bottom Teeth Talker" Trend Explained: Here's What It Means

By Katie Louise Smith

Megan Fox's 'bottom teeth talking' has sparked a new trend on TikTok. Here's what it means and why it's been called out as another "unnecessary beauty standard".

Are you a Top Teeth Talker or a Bottom Teeth Talker? TikTok's latest "beauty" trend has left users hyper aware over how they look when they speak – but what does it actually mean and how do you find out which one you are?

TikTok's teeth talking trend has been a thing on the app for a couple of years, but thanks to Megan Fox, it appears to have gained a lot of new traction.

After her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, people have become oddly obsessed with the fact that when Megan talks, her bottom teeth appear more prominently than her top teeth. As a result, TikTok users have now been trying to emulate the way she holds her mouth when she speaks.

The trend sees users lipsync to the song 'Hide Away' by Dayna to figure out if they talk with their top teeth or their bottom teeth on show. And the whole thing has sparked another unnecessary beauty insecurity for people to worry about.

What does it mean if you're a Top Teeth Talker? The TikTok trend explained

Is Megan Fox a bottom teeth talker? TikTok users have been trying to emulate her mouth movements. Picture: Call Her Daddy via YouTube

So, what is the difference between a 'top teeth talker' and a 'bottom teeth talker'? Basically, when you talk, which ever row of teeth is more visible as your mouth moves is the one you are. There's also a 'middle teeth talker' which just means both sets of teeth are equally visible.

The whole thing is kind of pointless and means absolutely nothing, but as always, TikTok users have now turned it into a weird beauty standard thing.

While some users have been trying to mimic Megan Fox's 'bottom teeth talker' mannerisms, 'top teeth talkers' have been deemed the "more attractive" side of the whole conversation. Apparently, 'top teeth talking' makes you look younger.

However, users have also pointed out that back in 2022, when the trend first started, bottom teeth talkers were the ones who were seen as "more attractive".

One TikTok user called out the potentially toxic trend in a comment, writing: "This trend is a prime example of how no one’s ever going to match the beauty standard because last year, bottom teeth talking was all the rage."

Several people have chimed in with various explanations as to why some people speak more prominently with either their top or bottom teeth on show. According to The Bentist, it all depends on your age and how your upper lip sits.

"When you're younger, your lip is pretty taut and so it shows a lot of your upper teeth when you talk and smile. But when you get older, that upper lip loses its elasticity and becomes longer," he said in a TikTok video.

Others have also pointed out that it all depends on whether or not you're purposely smiling when you're lip syncing. Smiling will show more of your top teeth, while a more straight, deadpan facial expression will tend to show more of your bottom teeth.

So, there you have it – there's your explanation! But remember, it's a meaningless trend that doesn't determine your "attractiveness" in any way whatsoever! Talk however you want!

