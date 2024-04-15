What is the most liked video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

15 April 2024, 20:46

TikTok encourages people to download the app before it’s banned

By Jazmin Duribe

Here is your comprehensive guide to the most liked TikTok videos EVER.

TikTok is becoming more and more saturated with creators and now it's not always enough to have just one viral video, you need THEE viral video. Whether it's starting a new dance challenge, pulling a hilarious prank, or making some sort of wild announcement, everyone wants to make it onto the TikTok's top 10 list.

Now, we know the likes of Addison Rae and Bella Poarch once had the power to rack up millions of TikTok likes in seconds, but there's actually plenty of random creators who have managed to beat their biggest videos.

In February 2024, a video of strawberries covered in chocolate was posted by @pr4yforgabs and it's now on track to challenge Bella Poarch's long-standing record for the most-liked TikTok video of all time...

Who actually holds the coveted title of having the most-liked video of all time? Here's the current top 10.

READ MORE: What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok
Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok. Picture: @bellapoarch via TikTok, @therock via TikTok, @addisonrae via TikTok

1) Bella Poarch 'M to the B' – 65.8 million likes

Bella Poarch has officially earned the most likes on a TikTok video with a whopping 65.8 million likes for simply bopping her head to Millie B's 'M to the B'. The video, which was posted in August 2020, made the 2016 track reach a global audience and sparked a host of copycat videos. It's also the fifth most viewed TikTok of all time with over 800 million views.

2) Jamie32bish's dancing to Nelly Furtado's 'Say It Right' - 52.7 million likes

As well as being one of the most viewed TikToks of all time, Jamie32bish's viral Nelly Furtado clip is also one of the most liked. It's been replicated by huge TikTok stars and celebrities all over the world.

3) Franek Bielak's drawing – 51.6 million likes

Franek might have only been 15 years old at the time, but the artist has earned himself a spot on the most-liked TikTok list for his impressive artwork. This particular piece took a whopping 23 hours to complete.

4) Nick Luciano's 'Sugar Crush' parody video – 52.8 million likes

Nick Luciano made a copy of @kaylavoid's hilarious video and it quickly went viral. The video currently has over 50 million likes and counting!

5) Gabs' strawberries covered in chocolate video – 50.6 million likes

6) Totouchanemu's dancing to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's 'STAY' - 45.2 million likes

This one is also one of the most viewed TikTok videos of all time!

7) Leah Halton's 'Praise Jah In The Moonlight' lipsync video – 45.1 million likes

8) Billie Eilish's first TikTok video – 40.9 million likes

Billie Eilish had only just joined TikTok at the time but, unsurprisingly, she immediately made it onto the most-liked list. Billie's first video ever, where she tries out the Time Warp Scan filter, has over 40 million likes and ranks among the most viewed TikToks of all time. Her power.

8) S4r4h43's strawberries covered in chocolate video – 39.6 million likes

9) Nyadollie's beauty tutorial video - 37.9 million likes

10) Khaby Lame's 'How to peel a banana' video – 37.9 million likes

Read more TikTok news here:

WATCH: FLO spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

FLO Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Scroll Deep F1 Shepmates controversy

Everyone is sick of influencers at events | Scroll Deep

What does Soaking mean? The viral TikTok phrase explained

What does Mormon Soaking mean on TikTok? The viral NSFW phrase explained

Steve from Blue's Clues just posted a video that reduced everyone to tears

Steve from Blue's Clues just posted a video that reduced everyone to tears

Madison Tevlin 'Assume That I Can' advert for National Downs Syndrome Day 2024

Is this meme offensive or empowering? | Scroll Deep

TikTok accent explainer

What is the "TikTok Accent" and do you have it? | Scroll Deep

Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp divides internet after saying she is "very ageist"

Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp divides internet after saying she is "very ageist" in viral video

Tunnel girl TikTok

A deep dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl | Scroll Deep

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Scroll Deep

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard? | Scroll Deep

YouTube Rewind on Scroll Deep

Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? | Scroll Deep

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are now parents of two

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome second child Novie Nell Deyes

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin baby boys via surrogacy

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin babies via surrogate

Nicki Minaj Gag City memes: How to use an AI image generator

How to create a Nicki Minaj Gag City meme with an AI image generator

How to remove Hype comments from Instagram Stories

How to turn off 'Hype' comments on Instagram

TikTok's Name A Woman trend is going viral and the results are hilarious

TikTok 'Name A Woman' trend: The meaning behind the 'boyfriend' challenge

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit