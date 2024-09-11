Donald Trump "Eating Pets" Memes Go Viral After Wild Kamala Harris Debate Comments

Donald Trump 'eating pets' memes go viral after Kamala Harris debate. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FOX (via YouTube)

By Katie Louise Smith

"I can’t believe 'they’re eating the dogs' was a REBUTTAL to 'You say weird stuff at your rallies'."

The first televised US Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump took place last night (Sept 10) and like clockwork, Trump has gone viral after spreading a completely baseless claim about immigrants... *checks notes*... "eating the pets"??

The whole thing has sparked an influx of tweets with 'eating pets' memes flooding social media – alongside some hilarious reactions to the other wild quips, responses and facial expressions from both Trump and Harris.

It all started when the two candidates were asked about immigration. Harris then took aim at Trump's rallies, the misinformation he spreads and the fact that people have been seen leaving early. Trump then started yapping and dropped one of the wildest statements that has ever been uttered during a presidential debate.

Here's all the best 'eating pets' memes about Trump's false debate claims...

Here's the entire exchange that started with Kamala pointing out how Trump's rallies are both nuts and boring, Trump losing his shit and saying they are the most incredible rallies in history before spreading the hoax about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs, and then David… pic.twitter.com/kiWBoca4ym — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 11, 2024

What did Trump say about eating pets?

In response to Harris' comments about his crowds, Trump began bragging about the size of his rallies, started blaming the Democrats for "allowing millions and millions of people" to enter the country and then just randomly pushed a completely baseless claim that immigrants in Ohio are "eating the dogs".

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," Trump claimed.

The claim, which has been spread by Republicans on social media over the past few days and labelled as racist by critics, was immediately fact-checked and shut down by moderators as false. Police also previously released a statement saying: "There have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

Of course, as soon as Trump made the comment, X/Twitter went absolutely wild.

it's so funny how for weeks everyone telegraphed "she's gonna bait him" and her team was like "we're gonna bait him" and he managed to act normal for like 3 minutes and then she said one thing about his rallies and it was like feeding a gremlin after midnight — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) September 11, 2024

A little bait on rally attendance and boom "they're eating the dogs!" — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) September 11, 2024

I can’t believe “they’re eating the dogs” was a REBUTTAL to “You say weird stuff at your rallies” — Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump: They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the cats! pic.twitter.com/f2qv6G3Nns — Patty (@pattykkot) September 11, 2024

The citizens of zootopia are being feasted on — Lukas Battle (@lukasbattle) September 11, 2024

being a moderator is a crazy job, just sitting and listening for a full minute and saying "thank you, but nobody is eating dogs" — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) September 11, 2024

IN SPRINGFIELD THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS pic.twitter.com/x0E8xSNQAV — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) September 11, 2024

Pets across America watching the debate like pic.twitter.com/klxtr0QH91 — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) September 11, 2024

THEY’RE TAKING THE DOGS AND EATING THEM pic.twitter.com/xbalSRjLCd — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) September 11, 2024

"And then he said, 'They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the pets!'" pic.twitter.com/hwgDSejs1c — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 11, 2024

Has anyone ever won a debate by shouting “they’re eating the dogs” — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 11, 2024

you’re laughing. They’re eating cats they’re eating the dogs and ur laughing — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) September 11, 2024

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the cats and they’re eating the pets!” pic.twitter.com/QR6FoRBH2u — PATRIK (@PatrikSandberg) September 11, 2024

IN SPRINGFIELD

THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS

THEY’RE EATING THE CATS

THEY’RE EATING

THEY’RE EATING THE PETS pic.twitter.com/sHtOn7O1IV — Michelle Strowhiro (@strowhiro) September 11, 2024

The "eating pets" comment wasn't the only wild claim that Trump touted during the debate. At one point, Trump claimed that Harris "wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Per NBC News' fact check, they clarified: "CNN recently reported that in her response to an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire in 2019, Harris said transgender people who rely on the state for care, including federal prisoners and detainees, should have access to gender transition treatment. The Harris campaign didn’t answer questions from CNN about whether she still supports that position."

The memes about that, as you can imagine, are just as wild.

imagine explaining this to abraham lincoln pic.twitter.com/JeM3yBbXau — kimani🥂 (@onthattightrope) September 11, 2024

this debate has EVERYTHING: dog eating, baby killing, transgender operations on illegal aliens in prisons pic.twitter.com/FURKv9oAIR — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 11, 2024

me on my way to springfield for some fried poodle after getting transgender surgery in jail pic.twitter.com/MBS8leQgpy — stephen (@phtevennnnnn) September 11, 2024

transgender operations on illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/glXG5ImZvS — trin (@lovelltrin) September 11, 2024

