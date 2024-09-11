Donald Trump "Eating Pets" Memes Go Viral After Wild Kamala Harris Debate Comments

11 September 2024, 11:57

Donald Trump 'eating pets' memes go viral after Kamala Harris debate
Donald Trump 'eating pets' memes go viral after Kamala Harris debate. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FOX (via YouTube)
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I can’t believe 'they’re eating the dogs' was a REBUTTAL to 'You say weird stuff at your rallies'."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first televised US Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump took place last night (Sept 10) and like clockwork, Trump has gone viral after spreading a completely baseless claim about immigrants... *checks notes*... "eating the pets"??

The whole thing has sparked an influx of tweets with 'eating pets' memes flooding social media – alongside some hilarious reactions to the other wild quips, responses and facial expressions from both Trump and Harris.

It all started when the two candidates were asked about immigration. Harris then took aim at Trump's rallies, the misinformation he spreads and the fact that people have been seen leaving early. Trump then started yapping and dropped one of the wildest statements that has ever been uttered during a presidential debate.

Here's all the best 'eating pets' memes about Trump's false debate claims...

What did Trump say about eating pets?

In response to Harris' comments about his crowds, Trump began bragging about the size of his rallies, started blaming the Democrats for "allowing millions and millions of people" to enter the country and then just randomly pushed a completely baseless claim that immigrants in Ohio are "eating the dogs".

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," Trump claimed.

The claim, which has been spread by Republicans on social media over the past few days and labelled as racist by critics, was immediately fact-checked and shut down by moderators as false. Police also previously released a statement saying: "There have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

Of course, as soon as Trump made the comment, X/Twitter went absolutely wild.

The "eating pets" comment wasn't the only wild claim that Trump touted during the debate. At one point, Trump claimed that Harris "wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Per NBC News' fact check, they clarified: "CNN recently reported that in her response to an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire in 2019, Harris said transgender people who rely on the state for care, including federal prisoners and detainees, should have access to gender transition treatment. The Harris campaign didn’t answer questions from CNN about whether she still supports that position."

The memes about that, as you can imagine, are just as wild.

