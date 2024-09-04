The Deliverance Director Defends Glenn Close's Controversial Scene After Wild Line Goes Viral

4 September 2024, 16:50

The Deliverance Director Defends Glenn Close's Controversial Scene After Line Goes Viral
The Deliverance Director Defends Glenn Close's Controversial Scene After Line Goes Viral. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

A scene of Glenn Close in The Deliverance on Netflix has left people at a loss for words.

The Deliverance director Lee Daniels has addressed the movie's shocking Glenn Close line after it's raised some eyebrows.

Last week (Aug 30), The Deliverance was made available for streaming on Netflix. Starring Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique and Glenn Close, the horror film is inspired by true events. It follows a family who move into a new home in the hopes of a fresh start. However, they soon discover that the place is haunted and their lives are turned upside down.

The film has divided audiences but one scene in particular has confused the internet and now Lee Daniels has defended it.

Glenn Close breaks down her character in The Deliverance

Shortly after The Deliverance came out on Netflix, people started sharing a clip of Glenn Close on social media. In the scene, Glenn looks terrifying. With heavy makeup, dark black eyes and fanged teeth, she says the words: "I can smell your nappy p---y".

And it wasn't long before it went viral. One fan tweeted the clip with the caption: "Lee Daniels you will pay for your Crimes for having Glenn Close say this". The clip has since been viewed 9.2 million times with people losing it over how wild it is.

Reacting, someone replied: "Nothing and I mean not a damn thing could’ve prepared me to hear her utter those words."

Another wrote: "See I knew this movie was from the devil. This definitely confirms it."

To add some context, Glenn Close plays Ebony Jackson's mother Alberta who's dying of cancer in the movie. In the scene making the rounds on social media, Alberta has died. Instead of being Alberta, Glenn re-appears as a projection of a demon possessing her grandson and that's when she says the now-viral line.

Now, Lee Daniels has praised Glenn's portrayal of Alberta by writing: "Every Black person knows an Alberta. She’s part of the fabric of our community, but we’ve never seen her on screen before. Thank you Glenn for bringing her magnificently to life."

Lee's also defended Glenn's viral scene on X/Twitter. He simply tweeted: "Had to do it."

What did you think of The Deliverance?

