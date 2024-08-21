The Last Of Us' Kaitlyn Dever Had Extra Security On Season 2 Set Because Of Abby Hatred

Kaitlyn Dever was given extra security on The Last Of Us set due to Abby hatred. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, HBO via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

"Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When The Last Of Us season 2 drops in 2025, fans are already bracing for backlash from the toxic corners of the fandom – particularly when it comes to the character of Abby Anderson.

Kaitlyn Dever will play the divisive character in season 2, and her co-star Isabela Merced (who'll play Dina in season 2) has now revealed that HBO have ramped up their support in order to protect Kaitlyn from any backlash she may receive once the new season airs.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Isabela revealed that on-set security was increased for Kaitlyn due to concerns over the hatred of Abby.

When The Last Of Us: Part II game was released, the OG Abby actress Laura Bailey received hateful comments, death threats and was harassed by players who didn't like what the *fictional* (!) character did in the game. (No spoilers here but, if you know, you know...)

Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Naughty Dog

While discussing season 2 and praising Bella Ramsey's performance, conversation between Isabela and host Josh Horowitz turned to having to deal with the scrutiny and toxicity of the fandom that unfortunately comes hand-in-hand with portraying the characters.

"There's so many strange people in this world because there are people that actually genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person," Isabela said when Kaitlyn was mentioned. "Just a reminder: Not a real person."

"Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this," she added. "Kaitlyn's such a cool person who just does not get phased by things, really has her head in the right place, and also is going through a lot right now, personally."

"Give her the damn Emmy, honestly. I'm so excited for people to see how incredibly well Bella and Kaitlyn did on this."

Isabela Merced talks ALIEN: ROMULUS, THE LAST OF US, SUPERMAN, MADAME WEB I Happy Sad Confused

The Last Of Us season 2 – which will only consist of seven episodes – is set to be released at some point in 2025. Filming has now reportedly wrapped.

Read more about The Last of Us here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.