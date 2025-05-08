MAFS Australia’s Jamie says Eliot relationship is 'not a publicity stunt'

Jamie opened up about her relationship with Eliot. Picture: Nine/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

Jamie has finally spilled the tea on the status of her relationship with MAFS Australia groom Eliot.

Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan might not have found love with their original matches on Married at First Sight Australia but it at least led them to each other.

After weeks of the pair sharing adorable TikTok videos while also being snapped out and about together, fans have been seriously obsessing over the pair and whether they're genuinely an item.

But despite seeming loved up, neither Jamie or Eliot have officially addressed the status of their relationship, that is until now...

Jamie and Eliot have shared countless videos together on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Speaking to Nine, Jamie addressed the mounting speculation about her relationship with Eliot, as she told the outlet: “I hang out heaps with Eliot. He's become a very good, very close person to my life so I'm really appreciative of Eliot.”

But when asked about the nature of their relationship, she kept things more vague, as she said: “I understand everyone wants an answer but we're in the real world now, so it's not like we're going to be official or announce something tomorrow.

"﻿I'm enjoying getting to know Eliot, I'm getting to know different people, I'm just being open.”

The MAFS bride admitted that while she and Eliot had always been friends on the show, she didn’t expect to grow so close to him outside the experiment. She added: “We have so much fun together, getting to know each other, and making Tiktoks are always so much fun.” Adorbs!

Jamie also shut down allegations from some fans that the pair had only been hanging out as a “publicity stunt”. She said: “For me, the important thing is that it's not a publicity stunt, we just genuinely enjoy being around each other.”

It comes after their seemingly budding romance was made public after they were papped hanging out together. The photo showed Eliot with his arm around Jamie while both of them looked on smiling.

Jamie and Eliot have shared multiple TikTok videos of them hanging out. Picture: TikTok

While fans might not have foreseen the unlikely duo, they've certainly come around to the idea of the couple, even commenting about how they hope the relationship is the real deal.

Both Jamie and Eliot failed to find love with their initial matches on MAFS. Eliot was matched twice on the show - once with Lauren Hall and the second time with Veronica Cloherty – but neither relationship ever showed any real sign of promise.

But Jamie's relationship with groom Dave Hand was much more successful to begin with, even becoming one of the fan favourite couples, until eventually they started to hit some bumps in the road. They made it to Final Vows but ultimately split after the experiment ended.

