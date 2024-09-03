Kaos Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And News About The Netflix Show

Kaos Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And News About The Netflix Show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Kaos season 2? Here's what the cast have revealed about the future of the greek mythology inspired drama.

Kaos has just given Greek mythology nerds everything they want but will there be a season 2? Here's what we know so far.

Loosely inspired by the Greek gods, Netflix's Kaos tells the story of Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) after he discovers a wrinkle on his face and becomes convinced that the end of the world is near. Naturally, Zeus responds by taking a turn on mankind and the results are chaotic, hilarious and very dark. The show also follows three humans who get entangled in the drama of the Gods.

Season 1 ends with a huge bang and fans are now desperate for a second season. With that in mind, here's everything that Netflix has revealed about Kaos season 2 including the release date, cast, trailers, plot details and news about what's next.

When does Kaos season 2 come out?

Has Kaos been renewed for season 2?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to say if Kaos will be returning for a second season. However, they often take multiple months to make any renewal announcements after their shows come out so there's nothing to worry about for the time being. On top of that, Charlie Covel, who created the show, has teased that he's hoping to make at least two more seasons.

Talking to Cosmopolitan UK, Charlie said: "I didn't want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there's always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true."

He added: "My dream was three seasons. I've got many ideas and a strong sense of what I'd want to do with it."

When is the Kaos season 2 release date?

Until the show is renewed and production starts, we won't know when Kaos season 2 will be released. Filming for season 1 took place in August 2022 and the show didn't come out until two years later. If season 2 follows a similar production schedule, we may have to wait until summer 2026 before we get more Kaos content.

Netflix tend to keep episode lengths of their seasons the same, so we think Kaos season 2 will have eight episodes like season 1 if it goes ahead.

When does Kaos season 2 come out? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Kaos season 2 cast?

Based on the events of season 1, it seems likely that all of the surviving characters will return for season 2.

If so, these actors could return to the show:

Jeff Goldblum - Zeus

Janet McTeer - Hera

Aurora Perrineau - Riddy

Misia Butler - Caneus

Leila Farzad - Ari

Stephen Dillane - Prometheus

Cliff Curtis - Poseidon

David Thewlis - Hades

Nabhaan Rizwan - Dionysus

Rakie Ayola - Persephone

Billie Piper - Cassandra

Given that Minos is now dead, we don't expect to see Stanley Townsend in season 2 but we imagine that there will be many more iconic characters joining the show for fans to love or hate.

What will happen in Kaos season 2?

Details for season 2's plot are currently under wraps but the cast have put forward several suggestions of their own. Caneus actor Misia Butler told Cosmopolitan UK: "I want to go dark. There's something in me. You've got Leila on one hand, the collected president. And you've got the other form of anarchy in Billie Piper. Riddy could go either way."

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum told Variety: "I already am wildly curious. I said to Charlie, ‘What happens?’ And Charlie’s got many things in mind. So it’s fertile ground."

With Prometheus now on the Olympian throne, we imagine it won't be long before Zeus fights back.

Who will be in the Kaos season 2 cast? Picture: Netflix

Is there a Kaos season 2 trailer?

There are no trailers for Kaos season 2 for the time being but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

