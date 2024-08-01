Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained
Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained. Picture: BBC
Pip discovers what actually happened to Andie Bell and Sal Singh in the A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season finale.

You've started A Good Girl's Guide To Murder and need to know who killed Andie Bell? We're here to break it down for you.

Just like the Holly Jackson book of the same name, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder follows 17-year-old true crime obsessive Pip Fitz-Amobi as she attempts to uncover the truth behind a murder that happened five years ago. According to the police, teenager Andie Bell was killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh who then took his own life. However, Pip is unconvinced.

Throughout the series, Pip investigates what actually happened and the season finale reveals who Andie's killer really was.

WARNING: A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER SPOILERS BELOW

Watch the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder trailer

Did Elliot kill Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder?

At the end of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder episode 5, Pip figures out that Elliot, her teacher and Cara and Naomi's father, had a sexual relationship with Andie Bell. Andie later broke up with Elliot to date Sal and tried to blackmail Elliot. She said if Elliot didn't give her £5,000, she would tell people about their relationship.

This led to a huge fight where Elliot pushed Andie and she hit her head on a kitchen counter. Elliot tells Pip that Andie was bleeding but walked away and didn't die. However, Pip then discovers that Elliot has kidnapped an Andie Bell look-a-like who he's imprisoned in the attic of his old home.

Elliot is arrested and it's assumed that he was Andie's real murderer.

Did Elliot kill Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder?
Did Elliot kill Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? Picture: BBC

Did Becca kill Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder?

However, Pip soon realises that Elliot couldn't have killed Andie. After fighting with Elliot, Andie planned to run away with Sal the next day but she went home first and saw her sister Becca. Pip confronts Becca and we learn that Becca killed Andie.

Becca had been to a party where she was drugged and raped by Max Hastings. Becca wanted to report the rape but Andie wouldn't let her because she sold Max the drugs that he'd drugged Becca with. When Andie told Becca she was running away, she pushed Becca and she caught her previous head injury on a cupboard and died.

Becca then shows Pip the well where she buried her sister. She tries to kill Pip too but she's caught before she can.

Who killed Barney?

Throughout the series, Elliot sent Pip paper threats leading her to believe that he killed her dog Barney. However, when she discovers that Becca was Andie's killer, she realises that Becca was sending her text threats and it was Becca who killed Barney.

Did Becca kill Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder?
Did Becca kill Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? Picture: BBC

How did Sal die?

When Elliot found out that Andie Bell was missing, he thought that he would be blamed for her murder and decided to frame Sal to avoid anyone suspecting him. Elliot sent a text from Sal's phone and smothered Sal to make it look like suicide.

Did you figure out who did it?

