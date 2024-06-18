Amy Poehler Discovers Her "Mind-Blowing" Short Mean Girls Screen Time

Amy Poehler Finding Out How Many Minutes She's On Screen In Mean Girls Is Hilarious.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"It's kind of like Marlon Brando in Godfather II. That's how powerful this performances was."

How much time do you think Amy Poehler appears on screen in Mean Girls? Whatever number you're thinking it's less and it turns that out even Amy herself had no idea what her actual screen time as Regina George's mother Mrs. George was.

Some performances in films are so iconic that it's impossible to forget them. Amy Poehler may only play a minor character in Mean Girls but her performance as June George (yes, Mrs. George is called June) is so legendary that it's still referenced in pop culture to this day. Kris Jenner even plays a version of Mrs. George in Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video.

To celebrate the release of Inside Out 2, we challenged Amy Poehler to a Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz and we asked her how many minutes she was on screen in Mean Girls and her response to finding out the answer was hilarious.

How long is Amy Poehler on screen in Mean Girls?

Amy Poehler finds out her Mean Girls screen time

Talking to Capital Buzz, Amy said: "That's a great question. I've never counted it up so I don't know. I'm gonna guess...six?"

We then let Amy know it was less then six minutes and she replied: "No, wow, it's kind of like Marlon Brando in Godfather II. That's how powerful this performance was. Three minutes?" However, three minutes was still wrong.

Guessing again, Amy said: "Less than three minutes? Well, contractually, I only work one to two minutes in every film I'm in but my performance makes it feel like an hour. Two minutes?"

We then gave Amy the point because she was on screen as Mrs. George for just two minutes and 10 seconds in total.

Amy Poehler as Mrs. George in Mean Girls
Amy Poehler as Mrs. George in Mean Girls. Picture: Alamy

Yes. Amy really fit all of Mrs. George's lines like, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" and "Can I get you guys anything? Some snacks? A condom?" into just two minutes and 10 seconds. That's including her appearance at the Winter Talent Show as well.

Amy ended by joking: "Two minutes and 10 seconds. Just like I requested. Wow, that's mind-blowing."

How many minutes did you guess?

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

