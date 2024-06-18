House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

18 June 2024, 13:05

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids
House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, HBO / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How old is Alicent in House of the Dragon season 2? Olivia Cooke plays a grandparent in the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Cooke has addressed criticism surrounding her age in House of the Dragon and said that she actually agrees with it.

House of the Dragon season 1 takes place over many years. When we initially meet Rhaenyra and Alicent they're teenagers played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. Halfway through the season, the show flashes forward to Rhaenyra and Alicent as parents played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke. By the end of the season, both characters are grandparents.

Some people have called out the show for casting Emma and Olivia as Rhaenyra and Alicent when they are not much older than the actors playing their children. How old are Rhaenyra and Alicent though? How old are Emma and Olivia? Here's what Olivia has said about her age and the age gap between her and Alicent's kids.

How old is Olivia Cooke? How old is Emma D'Arcy?

House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel reacts to people hating Ser Criston

In real life, Olivia Cooke is 30 years old. She was born on 27th December 1993. In House of the Dragon season 2, Alicent is supposed to be around 37 years old.

Meanwhile, Emma D'Arcy is 31 years old and their birthday is 27th June 1992. As for Rhaenyra, she's around 32 years old in season 2. In the books, there's nine years between Alicent and Rhaenyra.

Despite being just 30 years old in real life, Olivia plays the mother of Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon), who is 29, Ewan Mitchell (Aemond), who is 27, and Phia Saban (Helaena), who is 25 - so there's less than five years between her and her children. Their characters are much younger though. Aegon is 18, Aemond is 16 and Helaena is 17.

Responding to the criticism surrounding her age and her casting with The Times, Olivia stated: "I have really complicated feelings towards it. If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger – and then older. Or maybe they should have cast actors in their forties?"

She added: "It’s happened now and I’m grateful for the role, but I’ve just turned 30 and I’m playing a grandma. There is a real reticence to see women age on screen. A real reticence."

Olivia Cooke and Phia Saban in House of the Dragon season 1
Olivia Cooke and Phia Saban in House of the Dragon season 1. Picture: HBO / Alamy

Olivia said that it's "hysterical" when she thinks about how close in age she is to Tom who plays her son Aegon in the show. She joked: "Because Tom is a year younger and I’m, like, ‘Son, come here! Come on to the bosom!’ It is a strange dynamic that I’m very aware of."

She ended saying: "But I also don’t want to slag off the show – it’s just something Emma and I have talked about a lot. It’s strange. I bristle a bit because the years between being a teenager and now a grandma on screen were so short for me."

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House of the Dragon cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Producers claim they cut scenes from the bedroom because Joey and Grace got too heated

Love Island Producers Spill On 'Steamy' X-Rated Footage Of Joey Essex And Grace Jackson

Love Island

Love Island's Samantha Kenny revealed she wants to leave the villa

Love Island Fans Fear Samantha Kenny Will Walk Off The Show

Love Island

Love Island's Jack Fowler experienced a medical emergency mid flight

Love Island's Jack Fowler Calls Out Prestigious Airline After Near Death Experience

Love Island

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why Jaehaerys' Death Was Changed From The Book

Luke and Nicola from the Bridgerton cast came on Capital Breakfast

Bridgerton's Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Spill Mirror Scene Secrets On Capital Breakfast
Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Love Island's Grace Jackson and Joey Essex have fans raising eyebrows online

Love Island Fans Have Controversial Theory About Joey Essex & Grace Jackson

Love Island

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell responds to Francesca Michaela backlash

Bridgerton Boss Responds To Backlash Over Francesca and Michael Stirling Changes

Ronnie Vint's angered Love Island fans with his behaviour in the villa

Love Island's Ronnie Vint Has Been Compared To These Past Islanders

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits