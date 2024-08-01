A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

By Sam Prance

Will there be A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2? Here's everything we know about the second season of the BBC and Netflix drama.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is breaking the internet but will there be more? Here's everything we know about season 2.

Fans of the A Good Girl's Guide To Murder franchise will already know that the series is based on a beloved trilogy of books. The first season is a loyal adaptation of the original best-selling A Good Girl's Guide To Murder book but there are still two more Pip Fitz-Amobi novels and a prequel novella to bring to life: Good Girl, Bad Blood, As Good As Dead and Kill Joy.

Season 1 has left fans desperate for more of the British drama. Is season 2 happening though and, if so, what happens in the Holly Jackson books? Here's all we know about A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, book plot, spoilers and news about what's to come in the next season and beyond.

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 come out?

Watch the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder trailer

Has A Good Girl's Guide To Murder been renewed for season 2?

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is no news regarding a second season of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder but that doesn't mean it won't happen. As fans will already know there are two more books to adapt and it's only just had it's international release on Netflix. Whether or not we get a second season will likely depend on global viewing figures.

Speaking to RadioTimes, Holly revealed that she is very keen on all three books being adapted. She explained: "I've been talking about it from the start, like, 'Come on guys, we've got to make all of it'. As ever with TV, it very much depends on turnout for season 1, if there's enough of an appetite for it. We're all very much hoping and praying."

Holly then added: "I'd love to make the whole thing, the third book. I think it would just be so cool to make all of it. And hopefully, if the readers translate into viewers, we'll have the numbers and we can do it. We would love it."

When is the A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 release date?

Until A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is renewed, we won't know when it's coming out. That being said, given that filming for season 1 took place between July and September 2023, we imagine that they'd want to start production this year. If they manage to film a second season this year, season 2 could potentially come out in summer or autumn 2025.

Like season 1, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 will probably be released on BBC iPlayer first and then on Netflix globally a month later.

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 come out? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 cast?

Based on the plot of the second A Good Girl's Guide To Murder book, it seems likely that most of the main cast will return for more murder, mystery and mayhem. With that in mind, expect to see:

Emma Myers - Pip Fitz-Amobi

Zain Iqbal - Ravi Singh

Asha Banks - Cara Ward

Raiko Gohara - Zach Chen

Jude Morgan-Collie - Connor Reynolds

Yali Topol Margalith - Lauren Gibson

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi - Naomi Ward

Henry Ashton - Max Hastings

Gary Beadle - Victor Amobi

Anna Maxwell Martin - Leanne Amobi

With the case of Andie Bell and Sal Singh now solved it seems unlikely that India Lillie Davies and Rahul Pattni will appear again but there will be plenty of new characters for fans to get to know.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 book plot: What happens?

At the start of Good Girl, Bad Blood, Pip is hellbent on leaving mystery-solving behind her after the death of her dog Barney. However, her friend Connor asks her to investigate when his brother Jamie goes missing. Pip initially reports it to the police but, when they do nothing, she takes matters into her own hands.

With another killer and even more crime than the first book, it's a gripping story from start to finish.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 book plot: What happens? Picture: BBC

Is there a A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 trailer?

There are no A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2 trailers at the moment but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

