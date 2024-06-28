Nicole Kidman Defends Age Gap Between Her And Zac Efron In A Family Affair

28 June 2024, 16:05

Nicole Kidman Praises Zac Efron For Playing Her Boyfriend In A Family Affair Despite Age Difference
Nicole Kidman Praises Zac Efron For Playing Her Boyfriend In A Family Affair Despite Age Difference. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

'A Family Affair' is the second time Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have played love interests on screen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicole Kidman has opened up about playing Zac Efron's love interest in A Family Affair and their age difference in the movie.

In Netflix's new movie A Family Affair, Zara (Joey King) works as the assistant to a self-absorbed celebrity named Chris Cole (Zac Efron). Zara's life turns completely upside down when she discovers that her mother Brooke (Nicole Kidman) is having a secret romance with Chris. The rom-com explores how Chris being closer in age to Zara than Brooke effects them all.

Now, Nicole and Zac have discussed what it was like acting together and why we "need" to see stories like this on screen.

How old are Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron?

Watch the A Family Affair trailer

Talking about the double standards in cinema, Nicole told People: "We’ve had it from way back with older men and younger women, that’s just always been the norm — it’s okay, it’s completely acceptable." She then added: "The problem is we’ve not had the equivalent from all different viewpoints, with women telling the stories."

Praising Zac for being open to playing her love interest, Nicole continued to state: “And we need game men. [Zac] came in and makes the film because he was like, 'I’m here to have fun, to play, and to very much be a part of this and be there for you,' for both Joey and I."

For context, Nicole Kidman is currently 57, Zac Efron is 36 and Joey King is 24. This means there are 21 years between Nicole and Zac and 12 years between Zac and Joey.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron In The Paperboy in 2012
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron In The Paperboy in 2012. Picture: Alamy

As for their sex scenes, Nicole said: "It's really helpful when you're doing this sort of work together that you've already got a history together, because it's easy. You're not working to create a history. So I'm not like, ‘Can I touch you?’ I feel incredibly trusting of Zac." Zac agreed by saying: "We both feel safe, and we take care of each other."

This isn't the first time that Zac and Nicole have played love interests. In the 2012 film Playboy, Zac and Nicole act as a will-they-won't-they couple. Zac was just 24 at the time and Nicole was 45. Speaking about Nicole with People, Zac said: "I’m still so enamored with Nicole."

He ended by saying: "There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realise who I’m working with a lot. I think that was more pronounced during The Paperboy because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Cast And What Will Happen

How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid?

How Much Do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Get Paid? Netflix Viewers Shocked Over Low Pay

Wil Anderson's brother is footballer Elliot Anderson

Who Is Wil Anderson’s Brother? Meet The Love Island Star’s Famous Sibling

Molly-Mae and Tommy reportedly in talks to start filming their own reality TV show

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Rumoured To Have Their Own Show

Emma is a 'confirmed' Casa Amor arrival

Who is Love Island's Emma Milton? Meet 'Confirmed' Casa Amor Girl Joey Essex Has History With

Love Island

'A Quiet Place: One Day' actors Lupita and Joseph joined Capital Breakfast

A Quiet Place's Lupita Nyong'o And Joseph Quinn Reveal Filming Secret On Capital Breakfast

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Anthony And Kate Will "Hopefully" Return In Season 4

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Anthony And Kate Will "Hopefully" Return In Season 4

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

When Does Love Island 2024's Casa Amor Start? More Exes Set To Enter The Villa

Love Island

House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate

House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate

How did Mikey die in The Bear? His Death Explained

How Did Mikey Die In The Bear? His Death Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits