Practical Magic 2 In The Works With Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks To Return

10 June 2024, 18:32

Practical Magic 2 is in the works with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return
Practical Magic 2 is in the works with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return. Picture: Cinematic Collection/Warner Bros. via Alamy
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Alexa, play 'This Kiss' by Faith Hill at full volume!

Get that blender out because Midnight Margaritas are BACK on the menu! Practical Magic 2 is officially in the works at Warner Bros. and original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reportedly in talks to return.

26 years after the beloved 1998 film was released, the witchy Owens family looks set to make their grand comeback in a brand new sequel.

Yesterday (June 10th), the official TikTok account for Warner Bros. Movies began teasing a Practical Magic announcement. Fans across the world started having a meltdown over the news, which was later confirmed to be a sequel. The news has since been reported by Variety and Entertainment Weekly.

Practical Magic 2 is in the works
Practical Magic 2 is in the works. Picture: Alamy

Practical Magic stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters with supernatural powers who had a curse passed down on to them by their ancestor, basically dooming any man an Owens woman falls in love with.

Alongside their kooky aunts, Jet (Dianne Wiest) and Frances (Stockard Channing), they end up having to deal with the accidental murder of Gillian's abusive ex-boyfriend, a resurrection gone wrong and a possession all while trying to break the curse on their love lives.

So far, no details have been announced about the plot of Practical Magic 2. The original film is based on Alice Hoffman's book of the same name, and there's several more books within that series that could serve as inspiration for the sequel's storyline.

Variety reports that Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay for the new movie (Goldsman co-wrote the screenplay for the first film too), with Sandra and Nicole expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi.

There is currently no confirmation that Sandra and Nicole will return as Sally and Gillian, but they are reportedly in talks.

