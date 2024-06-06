New Hunger Games Book And Movie Will Explore Haymitch's 50th Hunger Games

6 June 2024, 14:42 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 17:17

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games
Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games. Picture: Alamy, Waterstones, Lionsgate
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Sunrise on the Reaping will take place 24 years before The Hunger Games and Katniss' story, and will focus on the 50th Hunger Games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official – The Hunger Games franchise is finally set to explore Haymitch Abernathy's historic games in a brand new prequel book, titled Sunrise on the Reaping.

Author Suzanne Collins has just announced that she is set to release the fifth book in the Hunger Games series, which will be published on March 18th 2025. That will then be followed by a film adaptation, released on November 20th 2026.

Sunrise on the Reaping will begin with the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, set 24 years before Katniss' story begins, and 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Fans of the novels (and the films) will know that the 50th Hunger Games was the one that saw a young Haymitch emerge as the victor after beating 47 other tributes. While it's not been confirmed that he will be the main character, it seems highly likely that fans will finally get to see how his journey in the games unfolds.

Back in 2023, shortly after the film release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, fans began sharing the characters they'd love to see explored in further prequels. Coriolanus Snow's backstory – and history with Lucy Gray Baird – was explored so brilliantly in TBOSAS, it left fans desperate to see more.

Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the original film trilogy) has long been at the top of fans' wishlists when it comes to prequels. 16-year-old Haymitch was the victor in the 50th Hunger Games, which saw 48 tributes fight to the death instead of the usual 24. (Four tributes – two girls and two boys – from each district took part in the second Quarter Quell.)

At this point in the story, Coriolanus Snow has been president of Panem for a couple of decades. So anyone hoping to see glimpses of their beloved Coryo from TBOSAS... he no longer exists! He'll be in full tyrannical dictator mode now.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the 50th Hunger Games which saw Haymitch Abernathy emerge as victor
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the 50th Hunger Games which saw Haymitch Abernathy emerge as victor. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the inspirations for the book, Suzanne said in a statement: "With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.'"

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

No other details about the plot of the book have been released.

Shortly after the book news was announced, it was confirmed that a new Hunger Games film will be heading our way in 2026.

'Sunrise on the Reaping' will hit cinemas on November 20th 2026. No casting announcements have been made yet but it's possible that The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes' Tom Blyth could return as a much older President Snow.

Until then, everyone say: Thank you Suzanne Collins, and thank you Rachel Zegler!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Amy Hart's career and personal life has sky rocketed since leaving Love Island

Amy Hart's Life After Love Island Including Age, Job & Partner

Love Island

Do Miranda and Melanie Wilking still talk? Here's where they are now after TikTok cult documentary

Where Is Miranda Wilking Now? Dancing For The Devil's Melanie Explains Relationship With Sister
Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Uma Jammeh

Love Island

Uma Jammeh joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Uma Jammeh Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are The Maxton Hall Books Available In English? How To Read A Save Me Translation

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa

Love Island's Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Might Have History

Love Island

The Last of Us season 2 will only be 7 episodes long

The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Only Be Seven Episodes Long

There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa

Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell In 2024?

Love Island

Is Joey Essex's ex going in to Love Island as a bombshell?

Is Joey Essex's Ex Girlfriend Going Into Love Island & Who Is She?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits