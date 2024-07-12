House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

12 July 2024, 16:47

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours
House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images, WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Tom Glynn-Carney is a fan favourite to play young Haymitch in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney has responded to demand for him to play Haymitch in the new Hunger Games.

Last month (6th June), Suzanne Collins announced that she would be releasing a new Hunger Games prequel called Sunrise on the Reaping. The novel will centre around the second quarter quell where double the amount of tributes competed in the 50th Hunger Games and a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy came out victorious. A brand new film is also in the works.

As a result, people are fan-casting young Haymitch and one name that has come up a lot is rising star Tom Glynn-Carney.

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

As it stands, Tom Glynn-Carney is best known for playing Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon but he's also appeared in big budget movies like Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and The King on Netflix. Thanks to his standout performances, Tom has emerged as a fan-favourite to play Haymitch. He also bears a resemblance to original Haymitch actor Woody Harrelson.

When asked by Vestal how he feels about fans wanting him to play Haymitch in the new Hunger Games, Tom was surprised. He said: "No way, that’s the first I’ve heard of it!" However, he then revealed that he's up for it: "But I'm incredibly flattered that people would like to see me on screen again. If all goes well, I'll fight for my life in the Hunger Games!"

Tom is currently 29 years old but he has played multiple teenagers on screen in recent years.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon in House of the Dragon
Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon in House of the Dragon. Picture: Alamy

For the time being, Lionsgate are yet to announce any casting information for Sunrise on the Reaping. As well as Tom, fans have suggested Outer Banks' Drew Starkey and Dark's Louis Hofmann for the role.

As for actors closer in age to young Haymitch, Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell has also been mentioned.

Who do you want to play young Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

