Here's Who Hunger Games Fans Want To Play Young Haymitch In New Prequel Movie

Hunger Games fans share their dream casting for young Haymitch in new prequel movie. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Lionsgate via Alamy, Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in November 2026 – but who will be in the cast?

Tributes, it's time... The 50th Hunger Games – and by extention, a young Haymitch Abernathy – is about to come to life on screen as a brand new movie based on Suzanne Collins' upcoming book Sunrise on the Reaping is on the way.

Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the second Quarter Quell which featured double the amount of tributes and was won by 16-year-old Haymitch. While brief details of Haymitch's experience in the 50th Hunger Games are included in Catching Fire, Sunrise on the Reaping sounds like it will explore Panem, propaganda and the anniversary games on a much wider and deeper level.

It's also not been confirmed that Haymitch will be at the centre of this new story but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing who they think would be perfect to portray the iconic character previously played by Woody Harrelson. Here's who fans are desperate to see take on the role.

Who will play Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will explore the 50th Hunger Games, which was won by Haymitch Abernathy. Picture: Alamy

Haymitch is actually only 16 years old when he gets reaped for the 50th Hunger Games, so many fans have called for an unknown actor of a similar age to take on the role. Others have run away with their dream casting choices and are suggesting well-known actors in their mid-to-late 20s.

Outer Banks' Drew Starkey is by far and away the most popular choice so far, with House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney and Louis Hofmann (Dark) also featuring in several fan casts.

Actors who are closer in age to young Haymitch, such as Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell, have also been suggested. Last year, following Sam Claflin's comments about a potential future Finnick Odair prequel, fans immediately called for Walker to play the younger version of his character.

Fans have even joked that Woody Harrelson himself should reprise the role, with one fan joking: "Woody Harrelson with a backwards cap and a hoodie on."

DREW STARKEY FOR SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (2025) AS YOUNG HAYMITCH WHEN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxn7vCXc5I — kaz ☽☾ (@lqvekanthony) June 6, 2024

Age accurate, has fighting and acting skills pic.twitter.com/qxgOy1j6RO — Nat Oviedo (@natoviedo1) June 6, 2024

woody harrelson with a backwards cap and a hoodie on https://t.co/ltrgpgldo3 — clara 🇵🇸 (@lestatsbian) June 6, 2024

Per Suzanne Collins' statement, Sunrise on the Reaping has been inspired by "David Hume’s idea of implicit submission" and the story will take a "deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative".

It's highly likely that President Snow will feature prominently in the new book and film, but it's currently unclear who will portray him. Sunrise takes place 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and 24 years before Katniss' story.

Tom Blyth played Snow at 18 years old in TBOSAS. In Sunrise, he will be around 58 years old. Will another actor take on the role for the new film, or could Tom reprise

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to be released on November 20th 2026.

