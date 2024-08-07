Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

7 August 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 13:01

Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained
Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained. Picture: Lionsgate, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the 50th Hunger Games where Haymitch Abernathy was the winning tribute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is Mike Faist about to play Haymitch in the Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping? Here's what we actually know.

Ever since Lionsgate confirmed that they will be adapting Suzanne Collins' upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping into a film, fans have been desperate to know who will be cast in it. Set 24 years before the original Hunger Games, Sunrise on the Reaping will revolve around the 50th Hunger Games.

The 50th Hunger Games were won by a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy. Suzanne Collins is yet to confirm if Haymitch will be the central character in the book and film but that hasn't stopped fans from putting forward their own ideas as to who should play a younger version of Woody Harrelson's character.

Now, reports have gone viral that Mike Faist will star in the film...but is there any truth to them and who will play Haymitch?

Will Mike Faist be in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

On Friday (2nd August), @21metgala tweeted that Challengers actor Mike Faist is "set to star" in Sunrise on the Reaping and it wasn't long before the tweet went viral with many fans assuming that Mike had been cast as Haymitch. @21metgala cited Production Weekly as a source and, sure enough, Production Weekly have reported that Mike is attached to the movie.

However, Production Weekly’s listing is less definitive than @21metgala's tweet appears. The synopsis states that the film will begin on the morning of the reaping of the Second Quarter Quell and add: "Mike Faist mentioned for the male lead." The term "mentioned" implies that nothing is set in stone just yet and Mike might not even be aware of the casting rumours.

On top of that, it's still unclear if Haymitch will be the "male lead" in the movie. At 32-years-old, Mike Faist is currently double the age of young Haymitch, so it's possible that he's linked to a completely different role.

As it stands, no official casting information for a young Haymitch has been revealed. Other names that are currently popular on social media include Outer Banks' Drew Starkey, House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney and Dark's Louis Hofmann but all three actors are much older than Haymitch.

When asked how he feels about fans wanting him to play young Haymitch, Tom Glynn-Carney told Vestal: "I'm incredibly flattered that people would like to see me on screen again. If all goes well, I'll fight for my life in the Hunger Games!"

Elsewhere, Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell has also been mentioned by fans but it's possible that they will cast a less-established actor in the role instead.

What do you think? Who should play Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

