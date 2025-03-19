Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping
Sam Prance

Which Hunger Games characters are in Sunrise on the Reaping? All the fan faves who show up in the prequel.

The new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping is out now and many beloved characters appear in the book.

As promised, Suzanne Collins brand new Hunger Games novel Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th annual Hunger Games. With double the tributes, it's historically been regarded as the most brutal Hunger Games of all time and fans and critics alike are living for how it builds upon Hunger Games lore.

It's not just Haymitch who you'll recognise in the book though. Multiple other characters from the Hunger Games universe are part of the prequel. With that in mind, here's an extensive guide to all of the iconic Hunger Games characters who show up in Sunrise on the Reaping and what role they play in the novel.

Which Hunger Games characters are in Sunrise on the Reaping?
Is Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

As mentioned above, Sunrise on the Reaping revolves around Haymitch Abernathy. The story is told completely from his perspective during the second Quarter Quell where he is selected as a tribute to district 12. Not only do we find out how Haymitch won the games but we also meet his loved ones including his one true love Lenore Dove.

Is Plutarch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Years before he's made Head Gamemaker, Plutarch Heavensbee worked for the Capitol as a cameraman during the games. In his role in Sunrise on the Reaping, Plutarch works closely with the tributes and Haymitch in particular. Plutarch helps create narratives and Haymitch is unsure if he can trust him or not.

Is Effie in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Yes. The infamous Effie has a role in Sunrise on the Reaping. She isn't District 12's tribute escort just yet but she is a key part of the book. When university students Prosperina and Vitus struggle to style the District 12 tributes, However, they struggle with their job and Prosperina's older sister Effie steps in and saves the day.

Is Mags in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Back when Suzanne Collins first announced Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, some fans were convinced that Mags, who competed alongside Finnick Odair in Catching Fire, would appear in the prequel. That theory turned out to be false but Mags acts as one of Haymitch's mentors in Sunrise on the Reaping and the pair become close.

Is Wiress in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Mags isn't the only Catching Fire icon who mentors Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping. Wiress from District 3 appears after winning the 49th Games and she works with Mags to mentor Haymitch and the other District 12 tributes.

Is Beetee in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Like Catching Fire, Sunrise on the Reaping really is a Hunger Games All Stars affair. However, Beetee's inclusion in the book is particularly sad. Not only is he District 3's mentor but Beetee's son Ampert has been chosen as District 3's tribute.

Is Caeser Flickerman in Sunrise on the Reaping?

After Lucky Flickerman took on hosting duties in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Caeser is officially back in Sunrise on the Reaping. Just like the original Hunger Games, he interviews all the competing tributes and Haymitch after he wins the games.

Is Lucy Gray in Sunrise on the Reaping?

We don't find out where Lucy is now. However, shortly after winning the games, Haymitch stumbles across footage of Lucy performing 'The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird'. On top of that, Haymitch's one true love Lenore Gray is a Covey just like Lucy.

Is Coriolanus Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Of course, Coriolanus Snow is in Sunrise on the Reaping. Set so many years after the events of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, he is now President and every bit as eerie and threatening as the Coriolanus we meet in the original Hunger Games trilogy.

Is Katniss' dad in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Katniss' dad Burdock Everdeen is only referenced in flashbacks in the original Hunger Games trilogy but we meet him properly in Sunrise on the Reaping. Before becoming a tribute, Burdock is a good friend of Haymitch. He's also Lenore Dove's cousin.

Is Katniss' mum in Sunrise on the Reaping?

At the start of Sunrise on the Reaping, we learn that Burdock fancies someone called Astrid March and it doesn't take long to realise that Astrid is Katniss' mother Astrid Everdeen. We then meet Astrid making healing ointments at her dad's apothecary shop and she appears at the reaping.

Is Katniss in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Last but not least, the one and only Katniss has a cameo in the epilogue. In post-rebellion society, survivors of the war, including Katniss, collect stories for a memorial book.

