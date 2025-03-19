Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute

19 March 2025, 11:48 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 12:24

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute
Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute. Picture: Lionsgate
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The new Hunger Games prequel confirms Haymitch didn't become a tribute in the traditional way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sunrise on the Reaping explains how Haymitch Abernathy became a tribute and Hunger Games fans are sobbing over the devastating scene.

Yesterday (Mar 18), Suzanne Collins' new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping officially came out globally. The novel tells the story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th annual Hunger Games and goes deep in his lore. Not only do multiple iconic Hunger Games characters appear in the book but we also meet Haymitch's loved ones.

Perhaps most shocking of all, we learn how Haymitch was selected as a tribute in the games and it's harrowing.

WARNING: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING SPOILERS BELOW

In the original Hunger Games, Katniss volunteered as tribute to protect her sister.
In the original Hunger Games, Katniss volunteered as tribute to protect her sister. Picture: Lionsgate

How did Haymitch become a tribute?

Sunrise on the Reaping begins on reaping day when tributes are picked at random to take part in the Hunger Games. As it's the Second Quarter Quell, four tributes will be selected instead of two. It's Haymitch's 16th birthday and he's focused on making it through the reaping so that he can spend the afternoon with his one true love Lenore Dove.

At first, it appears Haymitch is safe. Tribute escort Drusilla picks out four names in the reaping and none of them are Haymitch. For the girls, Haymitch's sweet 13-year-old neighbour Louella McCoy and rich town girl Maysilee Donner are picked. For the boys, 18-year-old Wyatt Callow and young boy Woodbine Chance are chosen.

However, Woodbine tries to flee and he is shot dead by the Peacekeepers. There's a delay in filming so none of this airs live to the Capitol but everything goes haywire from there.

Woody Harrelson portrayed Haymitch in the original Hunger Games films
Woody Harrelson portrayed Haymitch in the original Hunger Games films. Picture: Alamy

The Peacekeepers try to drag Woodbine's body away but his mother won't let go of him. Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore then pleads with the soldiers to let Woodbine's mother have a final minute with him. Seeing that Lenore is in danger, Haymitch rushes to help. A peacekeeper is about to knock Lenore out with his rifle and Haymitch shields her.

Seeing what's happened, Drusilla then says: "Well, I think we've just found our replacement". Lenore tries to go in his place and Drusilla asks the peacekeepers to shoot her. A young Plutarch Heavensbee then stops the shooting. He argues that Lenore can be used for emotional footage instead.

The reaping is then re-filmed with Haymitch being selected as a tribute even though his name was never actually chosen in the traditional reaping way.

Haymitch is then ripped from his family and Lenore believing he is heading to the Hunger Games arena to die.

Just like Katniss before him, Haymitch was never meant to be a tribute.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott facts including age, Love Island season and more

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

What do we know about Awhina from MAFS Australia? Her ethnicity, age and Instagram.

What is Awhina from MAFS Australia’s ethnicity? Explaining her name origin and pronunciation
Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island

Who is the killer in Adolescence? Did Jamie Kill Katie?

Who is the killer in Netflix's Adolescence? Did Jamie kill the girl?

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? Here's how they shot episode 2's drone scene

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? How episode 2's drone shot was filmed

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

The real life inspiration behind Netflix's Adolescence

Is Netflix's Adolescence a true story? Tragic real life inspiration revealed

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read a Save Me translation

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits