Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute

By Sam Prance

The new Hunger Games prequel confirms Haymitch didn't become a tribute in the traditional way.

Sunrise on the Reaping explains how Haymitch Abernathy became a tribute and Hunger Games fans are sobbing over the devastating scene.

Yesterday (Mar 18), Suzanne Collins' new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping officially came out globally. The novel tells the story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th annual Hunger Games and goes deep in his lore. Not only do multiple iconic Hunger Games characters appear in the book but we also meet Haymitch's loved ones.

Perhaps most shocking of all, we learn how Haymitch was selected as a tribute in the games and it's harrowing.

WARNING: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING SPOILERS BELOW

In the original Hunger Games, Katniss volunteered as tribute to protect her sister. Picture: Lionsgate

How did Haymitch become a tribute?

Sunrise on the Reaping begins on reaping day when tributes are picked at random to take part in the Hunger Games. As it's the Second Quarter Quell, four tributes will be selected instead of two. It's Haymitch's 16th birthday and he's focused on making it through the reaping so that he can spend the afternoon with his one true love Lenore Dove.

At first, it appears Haymitch is safe. Tribute escort Drusilla picks out four names in the reaping and none of them are Haymitch. For the girls, Haymitch's sweet 13-year-old neighbour Louella McCoy and rich town girl Maysilee Donner are picked. For the boys, 18-year-old Wyatt Callow and young boy Woodbine Chance are chosen.

However, Woodbine tries to flee and he is shot dead by the Peacekeepers. There's a delay in filming so none of this airs live to the Capitol but everything goes haywire from there.

Woody Harrelson portrayed Haymitch in the original Hunger Games films. Picture: Alamy

The Peacekeepers try to drag Woodbine's body away but his mother won't let go of him. Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore then pleads with the soldiers to let Woodbine's mother have a final minute with him. Seeing that Lenore is in danger, Haymitch rushes to help. A peacekeeper is about to knock Lenore out with his rifle and Haymitch shields her.

Seeing what's happened, Drusilla then says: "Well, I think we've just found our replacement". Lenore tries to go in his place and Drusilla asks the peacekeepers to shoot her. A young Plutarch Heavensbee then stops the shooting. He argues that Lenore can be used for emotional footage instead.

The reaping is then re-filmed with Haymitch being selected as a tribute even though his name was never actually chosen in the traditional reaping way.

Haymitch is then ripped from his family and Lenore believing he is heading to the Hunger Games arena to die.

Just like Katniss before him, Haymitch was never meant to be a tribute.

