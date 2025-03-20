Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms character is gay

20 March 2025, 17:12

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms character is gay
Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms character is gay. Picture: Lionsgate
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fans are praising the new Hunger Games prequel for adding a fourth canonically LGBTQ+ character to the franchise.

The new Hunger Games book Sunrise on the Reaping is being praised by fans after confirming that a character is gay.

Ever since the first Hunger Games book came out in 2008, the franchise has amassed a loyal LGBTQ+ following. That being said, the series has been criticised for failing to include any openly LGBTQ+ characters in the original trilogy.

Suzanne Collins sought to amend this with her first prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The novel has three queer minor characters: nightclub owner Plurius Bell, his partner Cyrus and Covey musician Barb Azure Baird.

Now, Suzanne Collins has revealed that another Hunger Games character is gay in her book Sunrise on the Reaping.

Konstantin Taffet (Clerk) on set with Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray) for Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Konstantin Taffet (Clerk) on set with Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray) for Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Picture: @konstantin.taffet via Instagram

In the opening chapter, a 16-year-old Haymitch reveals that his one true love Lenore Dove has been adopted by Clerk Carmine Clade and, for anyone who doesn't remember who Clerk is, he's a Covey musician who acts as the fiddler in Lucy Gray's band in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Clerk is played by Konstantin Taffet in the film.

Referencing Clerk's love-life, Haymitch says: “I once told Lenore Dove I thought [Clerk] just hated love. That’s when she revealed he’d been together some thirty years with the fellow in town who replaces busted windows."

Explaining how queer people are treated in Panem, Haymitch writes: "They have to keep it quiet because loving differently can get you harassed by the Peacekeepers, fired from jobs, arrested even.”

He also confirms that he's "supportive" of their relationship confirming that Haymitch is a queer ally.

For the time-being, there are still no main openly queer characters in the Hunger Games franchise but fans have long theorised that Johanna and Cinna are queer.

