Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary and book ending explained

What happens to Haymitch in the Sunrise on the Reaping book? Here's how he wins the Hunger Games and all the devastating things that happen along the way.

Tributes assemble! Haymitch's Hunger Games prequel book Sunrise on the Reaping is here...but what happens in it?

For years, Hunger Games fans have been begging Suzanne Collins to write a Haymitch prequel story and now the day has finally come. Suzanne's new novel Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch from the day he's selected to take part in the 50th Hunger Games to the aftermath of him being crowned as victor and the chaos that follows.

So how does Sunrise on the Reaping end and what do we learn about Haymitch and the rest of our fave characters? Here's a full Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary including how Haymitch wins the games and how it ends.

Obviously, MAJOR spoilers ahead!

How does Haymitch win the Hunger Games?

How does Louella die in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Sunrise on the Reaping begins on Haymitch's 16th birthday which is also reaping day for the 50th Hunger Games. As it's the Second Quarter Quell, double the amount of tributes are chosen for the games and four District 12 tributes are picked: Louella, Maysille and Wyatt and Woodbine. At first, Haymitch appears to escape the games.

However, Woodbine tries to flee and is shot dead by peacekeepers. The peacekeepers then try to harm Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore Day and Haymitch steps in to protect her. Seeing what's happened, tribute escort Drusilla then selects Haymitch as Woodbine's replacement and he's taken to the Capitol with the other tributes.

Haymitch originally forms an allyship with Louella but she is tragically killed during the parade when a firework hits their chariot. Haymitch then grabs Louella, runs and lays Louella's dead body at the steps of President Snow's mansion. Seconds later, Haymitch is caught by peacekeepers.

How does Ampert die in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Haymitch then learns that fan fave characters Mags and Wiress are his mentors for the Hunger Games. In training, he becomes closer with Maysilee and Wyatt. They then start to form an allyship with District 3's Ampert (Beetee's son) and District 7's Ringina. Meanwhile, it becomes clear that various other tributes are keen on taking them out.

Afterwards, Haymitch is taken to Snow who threatens Haymitch with a gruesome death in the arena if he doesn't fall in line. Haymitch also sees a Louella lookalike and the next day learns that she's a body double forced to cover up Louella's death and replace her in the games. Haymitch's group befriend her and call her Lou Lou.

Before the games, Beetee meets Haymitch in the middle of the night and tells him how to hijack the games and take control of the brain of the arena. Haymitch scores a record low of 1 in training but he tries to win sponsors' favour during his Caeser Flickerman interview where he has a final call to his girlfriend Lenore Dove.

In the Games, 18 tributes die in the Cornucopia bloodbath. Haymitch gets supplies and heads north but it isn't long before he figures out that all food and water in the arena are poison. To survive, he will need gifts from sponsors.

Shortly after Haymitch finds Lou Lou but she dies from inhaling toxic bee balm. Haymitch also finds Ampert and together, they set a plan in motion to drown the brain of the arena but Ampert is then killed by squirrel mutts.

How does Maysilee die in Sunrise on the Reaping?

In the wake of Haymitch and Ampert's coup, the volcano erupts killing more tributes. Haymitch reunites with Maysilee but she is killed by pink mutt birds and the games ends with Haymitch battling it out with District 1's Silka. Haymitch throws his axe at the forcefield in an attempt to break it but it flings back, hits Silka in the head and kills her.

Haymitch then wakes up in the Capitol and learns that Mags and Wiress have been tortured over their suspected involvement in a rebel plot. When Haymitch is sent home, he finds his home on fire and his entire family dead. Haymitch reunites with Lenore but she dies in front of him after eating a poisoned gumdrop from Snow.

Scared that anyone close to him will die, Haymitch moves to the Victor's village alone where he turns to drink. Plutarch encourages Haymitch to keep fighting and rebel when they find the right person.

How does Sunrise on the Reaping end?

The book then ends with an epilogue set after the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy. Haymitch shares his story with Katniss and Peeta. The couple give him goose eggs to raise and hatch in Lenore's honour and Haymitch finally finds peace knowing that the Capitol can never harm Lenore again.

