Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel

10 May 2024, 11:10 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 11:46

Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel
Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red, White & Royal Blue fans assemble! A sequel movie with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez is now in the works.

Ever since Prime Video's adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue came out in 2023, fans have been desperate for more. Just like the book, the movie tells the story of the First Son of the United States, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and his enemies to lovers relationship with British Prince, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). It's hot, sexy and touching...but what happens next?

Well, Prime Video have now confirmed that Red, White & Royal Blue 2 is happening. When does it come out though? Who will be in the cast? Is there a book for fans to read before? Here's everything you need to know about the sequel.

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel?
Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel? . Picture: Alamy

When does Red, White & Royal Blue 2 come out?

As it stands, there is no official Red, White & Royal Blue 2 release date. Prime Video announced the sequel on May 9th. That being said, production is still yet to begin. Once filming starts, we'll have a clearer idea as to when we can expect more of Alex and Henry's romance.

The original Red, White & Royal Blue was filmed between June and August 2022. It then debuted on Prime Video in August 2023. With that in mind, if filming takes place this year, the sequel could come out as soon as summer 2025.

Is there a Red, White & Royal Blue 2 book?

For the time being, there isn't a second Red, White & Royal Blue book and it's unclear if one will come out before the sequel movie. However, author Casey McQuiston has not ruled it out. Speaking to Hello! in 2019, they said: "I will say I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love the chance to explore one of them some day."

They added: "I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry. "For those wanting to read a little more about Alex and Henry's relationship, Casey did release a bonus chapter detailing the events of the couple's relationship from Henry's perspective. That chapter includes details of their engagement (!) and move to Texas.

Whether Casey will opt just to work on the second Red, White & Royal Blue movie or a whole new book is yet to be seen.

Who is in the Red, White & Royal Blue 2 cast?

When announcing Red, White & Royal Blue 2, Prime Video confirmed that Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will be back as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz respectively. Other cast members are yet to be announced but many of the original cast were at the announcement. With that in mind, we expect these cast members to all come back.

  • Taylor Zakhar Perez - Alex Claremont-Diaz
  • Nicholas Galitzine - Prince Henry
  • Clifton Collins Jr. - Senator Oscar Diaz
  • Uma Thurman - President Ellen Claremont
  • Rachel Hilson - Nora Holleran
  • Sarah Shahi - Zahra Bankston

Matthew Lopez will also return as a director and we imagine that multiple new characters will appear.

What happens in Red, White & Royal Blue 2?

Details for the Red, White & Royal Blue 2 plot are currently under wraps. However, with Casey McQuiston already writing a bonus book chapter about Alex and Prince Henry's engagement, it's possible that the second film will focus on their engagement and eventual marriage.

Just like the first book and film, we imagine that there will be plenty of chaos and laughs along the way.

Red, White & Royal Blue stars work out who is taller in real life

Is there a Red, White & Royal Blue 2 trailer?

With filming yet to begin, there are no Red, White & Royal Blue 2 trailers yet but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you informed as and when new Red, White & Royal Blue 2 news drops.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Kardashians series five will come out in the spring

The Kardashians Season Five – Release Date, Trailer And Latest News

Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Heartbreak High Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailers And News About The Netflix Series
Selling The OC: Why did Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis quit the show?

Three Selling The OC Cast Members Quit Show After Season 3 Filming

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms queer love stories are coming to the show

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Queer Romances Will Appear In Future Seasons

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

Selling The OC's Austin has posted alleged texts from Sean that 'prove' he's lying

Selling The OC's Austin Victoria Exposes Sean Palmieri's Texts After Threesome Accusations

The Idea of You Author Says It's "Reductive" To Compare Hayes To Harry Styles

The Idea of You Author Slams "Frustrating" Harry Styles And Hayes Comparisons

Ten films to watch if you enjoyed 'The Idea Of You'

10 Films To Watch If You Loved 'The Idea Of You'

Nicholas Galitzine addressed being compared to Taylor Zakhar Perez

Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Being Compared To Taylor Zakhar Perez In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits