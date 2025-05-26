Is Ellie dead in The Last of Us season 2? Finale explained and who Abby shot revealed

The Last of us season 2 finale: Who Abby shot revealed. Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

Who got shot in The Last of Us season 2's big finale cliffhanger? And was Abby dreaming? Here's how that Abby scene sets up season 3. [Spoilers ahead!]

The Last of Us season 2 has officially come to an end after seven brutal episodes, leaving fans on a cliffhanger regarding Ellie's fate. Is she dead? Did Abby shoot her? Who got shot? Was Abby dreaming?!

Following on from Joel's brutal murder in season 2 episode 2, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) has been determined to find and seek revenge on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) after being forced to watch the horrific moment.

For a few episodes now, Ellie, Dina, Jesse and Tommy have all been in Seattle, but Abby has been nowhere to be seen. In the season 2 finale episode, Abby finally reappears as Ellie comes face-to-face with her for the first time since Joel's death.

Holding Ellie at gunpoint, Abby tells her: "I let you live and you wasted it." One single gunshot is fired before the screen cuts to black and we suddenly flashback to Day One again, with Abby as the main focus.

So, what happened? For those that haven't played the games, here's The Last of Us season 2's cliffhanger finale explained.

Did Ellie die in The Last of Us season 2 finale?

Does Abby kill Ellie in The Last of Us season 2 finale? Picture: HBO via YouTube

Is Ellie dead in The Last of Us season 2 finale? Does she die?

No, Ellie does not die at the end of The Last of Us season 2, but she does come preeeeetty close...

After hearing a commotion, Ellie and Jesse rush to Tommy only to get shot at as soon as they enter the theatre's foyer. Jesse is shot and killed but Ellie manages to avoid Abby's gunfire.

We know the HBO series has changed quite a bit from the games but killing off Ellie is not something that is going to happen. With Joel dead, she's now the main protagonist and there's still so much story left to tell.

Season 2's cliffhanger was likely included for the people who have never played the games, leaving them questioning what happened.

It also sets up a huge confrontation between Ellie and Abby in season 3, which players of the game will know all too well.

Bella Ramsey shows intense training they did for The Last of Us season 2

Was Abby dreaming in The Last of Us season 2 finale?

Nope, Abby wasn't dreaming either – that whole scene in the theatre was happening in 'present day'.

After the scene cuts to black, viewers see Abby wake up and wander through the halls of a huge stadium before the words 'Seattle Day One' appear on screen.

This now signals the start of Abby's story, which will be told in season 3 through flashbacks. Well, they're flashbacks to us viewers as we've been following Ellie's storyline, but they actually happened at the same time.

So, when the two timelines meet up at the end of season 3, we'll finally see the rest of that theatre scene play out and find out who, if anyone, got shot...

WARNING: Major The Last of Us Part II spoilers ahead!

The Last of Us season 2 finale ends by flashing back to Seattle Day One, from Abby's perspective. Picture: HBO

Who got shot at the end of The Last of Us season 2?

So far, it looks like that scene is staying fairly accurate to how it happens in the game.

As Ellie and Jesse enter, Abby shoots Jesse dead and Tommy is already on the floor having been overpowered by her. What happens next in the game is absolutely brutal.

In the game, Abby fires the gun directly at Ellie, but Tommy gets up and overpowers her causing her to miss.

So ultimately, no one actually gets shot at the end of The Last of Us season 2... unless they've decided to change it, of course.

The Last of Us season 3 will reveal the aftermath of that cliffhanger moment, and one character actually does get shot as it continues.

Who does Abby shoot in The Last of Us season 2 finale? Picture: HBO

During that scene in the game, Lev (who we did not see in season 2's theatre scene) is with Abby and ends up shooting Tommy in the leg with an arrow after Tommy attacks Abby.

Abby then turns around and immediately shoots Tommy in the head. Miraculously, Tommy does not die but he does up with several life-changing injuries.

Ellie survives the initial confrontation, and the rest of the scene plays out with a huge fight between Ellie and Abby, which sees Dina badly injured and Abby get the upper hand.

Based on the fact that season 3 is set to flashback to Seattle Day One and continue through with Abby's side of the timeline, it'll likely be a very long time before we get to find out what happens after that cliffhanger ending.

