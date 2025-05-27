Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

27 May 2025, 15:09

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed
Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Aaron Buckett has become the first name on the rumoured Love Island summer 2025 lineup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the summer edition of Love Island 2025 nears, the rumoured lineup is trickling in.

While it was reported months ago that Love Island was in talks to cast the show's first-ever transgender contestant Michelle Roscoe, Aaron Buckett has become the first islander confirmed by the tabloids for the upcoming season.

That's right 6ft 5" personal trainer Aaron - who already boasts 13.3K TikTok followers - has reportedly signed up to Love Island. "It’s a fact of life that girls go crazy for a tall lad and Aaron is a man mountain," a source told the tabloids.

Aaron Buckett shares lots of pics and vids on TikTok
Aaron Buckett shares lots of pics and vids on TikTok. Picture: TikTok
Aaron shares lots of workout content on Instagram
Aaron shares lots of workout content on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

They assured that he also has "great chat" and revealed it's not yet been decided whether he will part of the OG lineup this summer or if he'll enter as a bombshell.

"Aaron is in the mix for this year’s cast but execs are still finalising whether he’ll be in the opening line-up or as a tempting bombshell,” the source said.

Last year, the first bombshell of the series was the show's first-ever celebrity contestant Joey Essex - so the producers certainly have a hard act to follow.

This comes after the latest promo for the show heard host Maya Jama say: "This year I want more drama, more break ups, more make ups, I want more twists... I want more twists than ever."

Aaron's TikTok and Instagram feature lots of topless footage of him at home and at the gym, but aside from his insane physique not much else is know about the London-based hunk.

Watch this space though because we'll keep you updated as and when we know more about Aaron or any other potential islanders.

Love Island teaser 2025

