Zac Efron Reveals He Improvised 'Bet On It' Performance In High School Musical 2

25 June 2024, 13:58 | Updated: 25 June 2024, 14:00

Zac Efron reveals that he completely improvised Bet On It in High School Musical 2. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Disney
By Katie Louise Smith

"That was all improv and we shot it, I think the whole song, in three hours."

Important High School Musical lore just dropped courtesy of Troy Bolton himself, Zac Efron.

As we all know, the High School Musical franchise has given us some truly, truly iconic songs. From the unforgettable 'We're All In This Together' and Sharpay's 'Fabulous', right down to High School Musical 3's 'The Boys are Back' and 'I Want It All', there's no shortage of bops in any of those films.

But the most superior of all? Troy's 'Bet On It'. (And if you disagree, argue with the wall!!)

HSM 2's 'Bet On It' sees Troy go on a journey of self-reflection, channeling his frustrations through dance while jumping, stomping, jazz hand-ing and body rolling his way through Lava Springs Country Club's golf course.

But did you know that was all improvised by Zac on the day of filming? There was actually no planned concept for the song so Zac made up most of it. Now, it's become one of – if not thee – most iconic moments in HSM history.

Zac Efron's 'Bet On It' performance in High School Musical 2 was improvised
Zac Efron's 'Bet On It' performance in High School Musical 2 was improvised. Picture: Disney

During a promotional interview with Netflix for their new film A Family Affair, Zac sat down with Joey King to answer some questions. Of course, it didn't take long before High School Musical came up as Joey revealed that she used to own a piece of HSM merch that featured Troy Bolton singing 'Breaking Free'.

After Zac admitted that he still sings those songs in the shower, Joey broke out into a rendition of 'Bet On It'. That then prompted Zac to reveal that the iconic dance routine was actually done without any planned choreography.

"I thought I invented that dance move, by the way," Zac said after Joey did Troy's body roll. "You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do in the day."

"Like, the director, he was just like, 'Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?' Zac continued. "And I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course...'"

He added: "That was all improv and we shot it, I think the whole song, in three hours."

Big round of applause for Zac Efron puhleaaase! Academy award!

