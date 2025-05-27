When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus? Here's when it comes out on streaming

When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus? Picture: Disney

By Katie Louise Smith

Live-action Lilo & Stitch will arrive on VOD streaming platforms and Disney+ in a few months. Here's when you can expect to watch it at home.

As expected, live-action Lilo & Stitch has become a massive box office success with fans flocking to cinemas to see the remake of the beloved Disney animated classic but when does it start streaming on Disney+?

Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo alongside the original voice of Stitch, Chris Sanders, Lilo & Stitch makes some pretty big and bold changes from the original. (What do you meaaaan there's no Gantu!?)

While some fans have criticised those changes, the film's audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is currently sitting at 93%.

For now, the film is only available to watch exclusively in cinemas but for those fans who are desperate to watch it in the comfort of their own home, here's when it's set to drop on VOD services and Disney+.

Where to watch Lilo & Stitch online? Is Lilo & Stitch on streaming?

Live-action Lilo & Stitch will arrive on Disney+ in around 3 months time. Picture: Disney

When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus?

Lilo & Stitch was released exclusively in cinemas on May 23rd which means it won't be on Disney+ for quite a while yet. If you want to watch it now, you will have to go to your local theatre.

There's no confirmed streaming date for Lilo & Stitch just yet either but if it follows the same streaming pattern as Moana 2, then it will likely arrive on Disney+ in around 3 months.

Moana 2 was released in November 2024 and arrived on Disney+ in March 2025. So, fans could hope to see Lilo & Stitch on streaming around late August or early September 2025.

If you can't wait until then, Lilo & Stitch will be released on VOD platforms much earlier than that – but you will have to pay to watch it.

Watch the live-action Lilo & Stitch trailer

When will Lilo & Stitch be on streaming?

Lilo & Stitch will arrive on Video on Demand streaming platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV) before it hits Disney+. However, it will not be included in any subscriptions. You will have to pay to rent or buy the film in order to watch it.

Usually, Disney tend to release films on Video on Demand platforms around 50-60 days after their theatrical run. Moana 2 was made available to purchase at home 62 days after it hit cinemas.

Based on that, Lilo & Stitch could potentially arrive on VOD services at some point in July 2025.

Bookmark this page and we will update as soon as Lilo & Stitch's streaming date is confirmed.

