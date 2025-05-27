What is JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap?

27 May 2025, 17:30

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap has fans divided
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap has fans divided. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' relationship has been criticised because of their ages - but how big is their age gap?

Love it or hate it, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have set the world alight with their unexpected but endearing bond.

Since meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo and Chris' relationship has gone from strength-to-strength, despite neither of them actually confirming what that relationship is.

While they were on the show, JoJo's now ex-partner Kath Ebbs accused her of "emotionally cheating" on them with Chris. Fans were also a tad confused when the pair started to get very touchy-feely with each other.

And their relationship has become more and more intimate since the show, with them being papped kissing in Mexico and Chris sharing a snap of JoJo lying him bed with him in London.

Friendship or romance, some people have taken issue with their relationship due to their ten year age gap.

JoJo and Chris have been getting close
JoJo and Chris have been getting close. Picture: Instagram

How old is JoJo Siwa's boyfriend?

If you're thinking of former Love Island star Chris Hughes, JoJo did clearly state in an interview on ITV's Lorraine (Monday 26th May) that Chris was not her "boyfriend".

How old is Chris Hughes?

Born December 22nd 1992, Chris is 32 years old.

How old is JoJo Siwa?

Born May 19th 2003, JoJo is 22 years old, making her and Chris' age gap ten years.

Chris found fame on Love Island in 2017 when he was 24 years old and with him and JoJo getting closer fans have pointed out the fact that in 2017 JoJo was just 14.

Even aged 14, JoJo was also in the public eye because she first starred on Dance Moms when she was just nine years old.

While some people have shared discomfort at their age gap, others have said it doesn't matter because JoJo is an adult now.

When Chris left the Big Brother house he received harsh comments under a picture he posted of him and JoJo on a tennis court together. One commenter wrote: "wtf does a 32 year old and 22 year old have in common? This guy is f------ gross and this chick is clearly confused."

Others have called their age gap "uncomfortable" and "inappropriate" but the majority of people have shared their support for Chris and JoJo whether it's romantic or platonic between them.

Chris reportedly defended their age gap, replying to a comment on his Instagram that had said their relationship was inappropriate, saying: "I have friends who are 50+ too, you weirdo."

Chris shared a sweet picture of them on his Snapchat
Chris shared a sweet picture of them on his Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Weighing in on the discourse, one TikToker said: "Oh my God, I don't know what world you grew up in but 21 and 31 isn't a big age difference.

"Some of you are like, 'why is nobody talking about the age difference?', well lots of people are talking about the age difference and who cares?"

They continued: "Oh my God, they're both adults! I am shocked that anyone thinks that's an issue."

It was mentioned too that JoJo's ex Kath is 27 years old, just 5 years younger than Chris.

