Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens in the games. Picture: HBO

What happens to Tommy in The Last of Us Part II game and does he die? [WARNING: Spoilers ahead!]

The Last of Us season 2 has only just returned to our screens but viewers are already stressing about who lives and who dies. So far, we already know that Eugene’s death will play a key part in the new season, but who else dies? For those wanting spoilers about Tommy, here’s your answer…

Joel’s younger brother Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna) plays a much bigger part in season 2 now that Joel and Ellie are permanently living in Jackson.

In season 2, we learn more about Tommy’s life with wife Maria and son Benjamin in Jackson. He’s a high-ranking and valued member of the community, goes out on patrols and also sits on the council. Tommy is also a former Firefly, having left smugglers Joel and Tess in Boston years prior to join the rebel group.

Based on the trailers for The Last of Us season 2, Tommy is set to find himself in some very dangerous situations – but does he survive?

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Part II game and the future of the HBO series

WARNING: MAJOR THE LAST OF US SPOILERS AHEAD. Picture: HBO

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us Part II?

Well... no. Tommy doesn't die, but he comes very, very close. In fact, there's an absolutely brutal moment in the game that players to this day cannot believe he managed to survive.

In Part II, driven by vengeance, Tommy, Ellie, Dina and Jesse go to Seattle to seek revenge on Abby. Tommy is later ambushed by Abby and held at gunpoint.

He manages to briefly overpower Abby just before she shoots Ellie but Lev quickly shoots him in the leg with an arrow. Tommy falls to the ground but Abby then shoots him in the head.

Players believe he's dead, but the game later reveals that Tommy somehow managed to survive, albeit with life-altering injuries. As the credits roll on Part II, Tommy is still alive.

What happens to Tommy in The Last of Us games? Picture: HBO

Part II's expansive story is set to be split across multiple seasons of the TV show so it's unclear just how much of Tommy's story is going to be included in season 2. We may end up seeing a lot more of him in season 3.

As the trailers suggest, Tommy will definitely come close to death a couple of times this season when hordes of Infected descend upon Jackson. At one point, he can be seen torching one with a flamethrower.

The show has also already changed several aspects of Tommy's character – for a start, he and Maria don't have any children in the game – so it's unclear if the show will stick to exactly what happens to him in the games.

