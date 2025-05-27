Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status

Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status. Picture: Instagram / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa are getting close again now that she's back in the UK.

Listen to this article

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' relationship has taken the world by storm. We are sat for every update, big or small, as fans around the world try to understand what's going on with the unlikely pair.

After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo and Chris have struggled to define their connection but after being papped kissing on holiday in Mexico fans assumed they'd reveal that they're dating. Still, they haven't publicly labelled their relationship.

JoJo returned to the UK on Sunday and was reunited with Chris at London Heathrow airport. The next morning, on This Morning, Alison Hammond cut straight to the point and asked JoJo what her and Chris' relationship status was.

"I love how straight up... I hope people are as straight up asking him as they are straight up asking me," JoJo began.

JoJo and Chris cuddle up. Picture: Instagram

Dodging the relationship status aspect of the question, JoJo added: "I will say he is up there as one of my favourite people in the entire world. He makes me happier than I think I've ever been.

"He makes me feel so full as me. He's been a really good one that's been the most incredible addition to my life."

While she didn't address whether they are romantically involved, Chris further confirmed fans suspicions when he shared a very intimate picture to his Snapchat that evening.

The former Love Island star had already alluded to sharing a bed with JoJo when he showed him in bed with a dessert and two spoons on the night JoJo landed in London. But on Monday night, he shared a snap of someone clearly lay over his torso with the caption: "Top 5 film of all time"

The still of Jim Carey in the 1994 film Dumb & Dumber wasn't what caught fans' eyes though, as it appeared the person lay over him was JoJo as her distinct teddy bear with wings tattoo was on display.

JoJo has a teddy bear tattoo. Picture: Snapchat

On Monday night JoJo performed to a sold out audience at London's Colours Hoxton and of course, Chris was in the crowd.

During a cover of Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes' JoJo swapped out the lyrics "Bette Davis eyes" for "Chris Hughes eyes", just like she did when performing in Mexico City.

Speaking on Instagram live on Monday morning, JoJo revealed that she's set to be in the UK until June 10th but added that her time could be extended or cut short.

During her Monday morning press, JoJo was also asked if Chris was her boyfriend by Andi Peters on Lorraine. She replied: "No, it's so funny how straight up people are nowadays."

Andi went on to ask if Chris had pulled her for a Love Island style chat yet, dropping all the classics like, 'my head won't be turned' and such. However JoJo said they have had "a lot of chats" but not that specific one.

