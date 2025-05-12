Does Jesse die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us season 2? Here's what happens to him in the game. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

Jesse is back with Ellie and Dina in The Last of Us season 2 but how does his story end?

No character is safe in The Last of Us universe so you may be wondering what happens to Jesse in the original game, The Last of Us Part II?

Jesse plays a pivotal role in The Last of Us season 2. Portrayed by Young Mazino, we quickly learn that Jesse is close friends with Ellie, and Dina's on-off ex. However, when Ellie and Dina go on their mission to avenge Joel, it becomes clear they have chemistry. They confess their feelings for each other...but Dina is pregnant with Jesse's baby.

Now, Jesse is back in the main storyline after finding Ellie and Dina to take them back to Jackson...but what happens next? Does Jesse die? If you want to know how Jesse's story ends in The Last of Us, scroll down to find out.

WARNING: The Last of Us Part II spoilers below

What happens to Jesse in The Last of Us season 2?

In the original The Last of Us Part II game, Jesse does attempt to bring Ellie and Dina back to Jackson. However, Ellie is hellbent on murdering Abby and anyone who helped kill Joel. As well as Nora, she kills Owen and Mel and it's only then that Jesse, with the help of Tommy, persuades Ellie to return to Jackson.

As they're planning their trip back, Tommy goes to retrieve a necklace for his wife Maria. Ellie and Jackson then hear a cry and rush to help Tommy. However, Abby then appears and shoots Jesse in the face killing him dead. He dies instantly and it's as heartbreaking as it sounds.

With this in mind, it's possible that Jesse's death scene will feature in The Last of Us season 2's final episodes. However, that all depends on how true the series stays to the source material.

What happens to Jesse in The Last of Us? Picture: HBO

While Jesse may not survive The Last of Us, Dina does give birth to their son JJ in Jackson. Ellie helps raise JJ along with Jesse's grandparents who don't hold Ellie or Dina accountable for Jesse's death. Dina also makes sure to often tell JJ about Jesse so that his memory isn't forgotten.

When Ellie decides to go after Abby again, Dina asks her not to out of fear that she will be killed like Jesse.

To find out what happens to Abby, you can read our breakdown here.

