The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta

6 September 2024, 18:32 | Updated: 6 September 2024, 19:05

The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta
The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Alberta in The Deliverance is loosely based on Latoya Ammons' mother, Rosa Campbell, who is Black in real life.

The Deliverance director Lee Daniels has explained why he changed the race of Glenn Close's character following backlash.

If you've watched The Deliverance on Netflix, chances are you already know that it's inspired by a true story. Ebony Jackson and her family are loosely based on Latoya Ammons and her family in real life. Just like Ebony, Latoya moved into a haunted house where she claims to have seen her daughter levitating. She also says that she and her children were all possessed.

One of the film's most controversial characters is Ebony's mother, Alberta Jackson, who is played by Glenn Close. The film has been criticised for making Alberta white when Latoya Ammon's mother Rosa Campbell was Black in real life. Now, Lee Daniels has addressed the criticism and opened up about his decision to make Alberta white instead of Black.

Glenn Close breaks down her character in The Deliverance

Since The Deliverance has come out, many viewers have questioned why Lee Daniels changed Alberta Jackson's race. One person compared the characters to the real life Latoya and Rosa by writing: "Lee Daniels ain’t seeing the pearly gates. This is the REAL Latoya Ammons and her mother, Ros[a]."

Another wrote: "Now wait a minute! Imagine my surprise when I just found out Latoya Ammons’ mom is a Black woman. I’m all for creative freedom in filmmaking but that just threw me off bc of the character (Alberta) in #TheDeliverance on Netflix."

Now, Lee has spoken about his decision. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about Alberta's race in the movie, he said: "What I’ve changed a little bit is I made her mother white because I have so many mixed-race friends and [I wanted to talk about] what it’s like to have a white mother and live in a Black girl’s body."

Lee added: "Black people know this woman. That’s part of the reason why I did it, because I know that we’ve never seen this white woman ever in this world, and that’s what I love about it. I love being fresh and original and provocative to our culture."

Discussing Alberta with Variety, Lee also said: "She’s in the hood, she’s ride or die. She’s got Black kids, she only dates Black men and she’s beloved by the community for the most part. There’s no Karen situation going on."

As it stands, Latoya Ammons and her mother Rosa are yet to personally comment on the film. We'll let you know if and when they do.

