Will There Be A The Perfect Couple Season 2? The Elin Hilderbrand Book Series Explained. Picture: Netflix

The Perfect Couple is part of a series of four Elin Hilderbrand books but will Netflix adapt the others?

So, you've just finished The Perfect Couple on Netflix and want to know if there will be a second season with the same cast?

Adapted from the beloved Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name, The Perfect Couple tells the gripping story of a couple whose wedding is turned upside down when one of the guests ends up dead before the big day. Starring the likes of Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy and Dakota Fanning, it's the kind of camp mystery that leaves you wanting more.

But will The Perfect Couple season 2 ever happen? Are there more Elin Hilderbrand books? Here's what we know so far.

Is there a book sequel to The Perfect Couple?

For any fans wanting to see more of Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), we're sorry to say that The Perfect Couple is the only Elin Hilderbrand book with those characters. The Perfect Couple was also originally commissioned as a limited series so it's unlikely that Netflix will do a second season with the same characters.

The Perfect Couple also ends with the mystery solved and the characters moving away so it's unclear if there's much more story to tell when it comes to Greer, Amelia and the rest of the main character. Whether or not there's a new season will likely depend on demand and whether or not Elin and the series creators think there's more story to tell.

That being said, The Perfect Couple is part of a series of four Elin Hilderbrand books that are set in Nantucket. Each book tells a completely different story but they're all in the same universe. With that in mind, it's possible that Netflix could adapt Elin's books A Summer Affair, The Castaways and Swan Song in the future.

A Summer Affair tells the story of a dramatic affair, The Castaways is about a couple who tragically die in a boat accident and Swan Song explores the story of a shocking arson incident and a missing girl.

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal any plans to adapt any more of Elin's books. It's also unclear if they would use cast members from The Perfect Couple or hire a brand new set of actors if they did.

