Who Dies In 'The Perfect Couple'? The Identity Of The Dead Body Explained

Who Dies In 'The Perfect Couple'? The Identity Of The Dead Body Explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

At the start of 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix, we find out that someone has died before Amelia and Benji's wedding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You've just started 'The Perfect Couple' and are desperate to find out who the dead body is? You've come to the right place.

'The Perfect Couple' opens with one hell of a bang. In the first few minutes, we're introduced to bride and groom Amelia and Benji the night before their wedding. The couple can be seen celebrating with friends and family and everything looks, well, perfect. However, it then flashes forward to a blood-curling scream and the police are informed that someone is dead.

As for who died, the show keeps that under wraps until the episode ends. So, if you can't wait to see who it is, scroll down.

WARNING: EPISODE 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Watch The Perfect Couple trailer

Who died in 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix?

Like any good whodunnit, 'The Perfect Couple' trades in suspense leaving you guessing who could have died right until the last minute of episode 1. Based on how personally affected Amelia is by the death, you may have initially guessed that her hubsand-to-be Benji is the body in question. However, it turns out to be Amelia's best friend Merritt Monaco instead.

The show makes sure to avoid referring to the body by name in the first episode and we only see Amelia, the family maid, the wedding planner and family friend Isabel in police interrogations. Almost all of the other scenes are then flashbacks revealing what happened before - including multiple tense encounters between Amelia and Benji's mother Greer.

It's only in the final moments that we're shown Amelia waking up the day of her wedding, trying on her dress and then suddenly noticing something in the water from her bedroom window. She walks outside to see what it is only to then discover that it's Merritt.

The episode ends with Amelia running to Merritt, holding her in her arms and screaming "help me" in tears.

Who died in 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

So what happened to Merritt? Was she murdered? And, if so, who killed her? You'll have to watch until the end of the show to find out.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.