When was Chris Hughes on Love Island? Here's who he was coupled up with

Chris Hughes became a household name on Love Island. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Chris Hughes became a household name when he was on Love Island, where he met now-ex Olivia Attwood. Here’s what went down during his time on the TV show.

Chris Hughes has become a horse racing pundit on ITV in recent years, but he first appeared on TV when he took part in Love Island, alongside the likes of Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies, Montana Brown and Gabby Allen, who recently won Love Island: All Stars with Casey O’Gorman.

The most-recent of his reality TV endeavours, Celebrity Big Brother, may be worlds away from the luxurious villa that first made him famous but Chris remains a well known name ever since starring on the ITV2 dating show.

But when was Chris first on Love Island, how old was he, and what happened between him and girlfriend Olivia Attwood after they met on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know about Chris’ time on Love Island.

Chris Hughes starred on Love Island 2017. Picture: ITV2

What series of Love Island was Chris Hughes on?

Chris was on season three of Love Island in 2017, the same series that exes Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won. Camilla Thurlow, Marcel Somerville, Jonny Mitchell, Georgia Harrison and Jessica Shears – who’s still with Love Island beau Dom Lever – also starred.

At the time, Chris was 24 years old – he’s now 32.

Before the show, Chris was working as a model but later turned to presenting horse racing, following his long-time link with the sport after growing up in the countryside. He also trained to be a jockey.

Chris Hughes is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Who was Chris Hughes’ girlfriend on Love Island?

While on Love Island Chris met Olivia Attwood and the couple placed third on the series, going on to have their own reality series Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On.

The couple were together for seven months, breaking up after a rollercoaster relationship. Olivia moved on with her ex Bradley Dack, who she’s now married to.

Why did Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes split?

Chris and Olivia split in February 2018 after seven months together, due to ‘incompatibility’.

She later told MailOnline: “It was toxic with Chris and we argued a lot. I never had that problem with Brad, we never argued.

"I was just incompatible with Chris. You meet on this show and things are very different in the real world. You think ‘oh s**t do we actually have stuff in common?’ It wasn’t meant to be."

Chris Hughes talks about Olivia Attwood's wedding on Love Island - What Happened Next

