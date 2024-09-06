Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Nicole Kidman's character Greer Garrison Winbury ignores calls from Broderick Graham in The Perfect Couple but who is he?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Perfect Couple has many mysteries to solve but who is Broderick Graham and why won't Greer answer his phone calls?

Netflix's The Perfect Couple is a classic whodunnit, opening with a mysterious character death the night before Amelia and Benji's married. As the series unravels, we learn who died and what happened to them. However, there's also plenty of subplots and shady characters to try to make sense of as we figure out the truth.

One of those subplots involves Nicole Kidman's character Greer and a mysterious man named Broderick Graham, but it isn't until the season finale that we learn who Broderick actually is.

If you can't wait to find out who Broderick is and how he's connected to Greer on the show, scroll down. You can also bookmark this page and check later to avoid spoilers.

WARNING: THE PERFECT COUPLE SPOILERS BELOW

Watch The Perfect Couple trailer

We first come across Broderick Graham in The Perfect Couple episode 2, when Greer can be seen ignoring his phone calls. In episode 4, we learn that Broderick is staying at the Sand Dollar Motel in Nantucket and he keeps on calling Greer. Greer acts clueless to what's going on but her husband Tag seems to know who Broderick is. Does Greer have a secret lover?

Things then come to a head in episode 5, when Broderick crashes Greer's book launch. He calls her book a "load of s---" and asks him not to ignore her before Greer has him escorted off of the premises. After investigating, the police discover Graham has links to a criminal gang and that Greer transferred him $300,000 before Merritt's murder.

As a result, the police become convinced that Greer hired Broderick as a hit man to kill Merritt after finding out the she'd become pregnant with Tag's baby. At the start of episode 6, the police take Greer in for questioning.

Did Greer kill Merritt in The Perfect Couple?

Did Greer kill Merritt in The Perfect Couple? Picture: Netflix

So is Greer guilty? At first, Greer tells the police that Broderick is an old associate and she helped him pay off a debt. But the plot thickens when she reveals she borrowed the $300,000 from Shooter Dival, who she says is like a son to her.

The police then bring in Broderick and Greer finally confesses that Broderick is her brother and she sent him $300,000 to pay off a gambling debt.

Greer and Broderick are then released. At home, Greer reveals to her family that Broderick is her brother. She also fills them in on her backstory, explaining that she used to work as an escort and that's how she originally met Tag. Broderick sought out clientele for Greer, including Tag, who paid her three times before they became a couple.

Greer ends by saying she's done with Tag and is done with all the secrets. She tells her sons that they can ask her anything they want in the kitchen over a cup of tea. Greer also tells her publicist Enid that she's already been working on a book inspired by her real life.

So there we have it, Greer didn't murder or hire anyone to murder Merritt. She was harbouring her own secrets that had nothing to do with the murder at all.

To find out, what actually happened to Merritt, you can read our full explainer of who killed Merritt and why.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.