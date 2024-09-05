Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

The Perfect Couple's ending explains who killed Merritt Monaco. Here's who did it, why they did and how they were caught.

Netflix's brand new murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, which stars the likes of Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy and Eve Hewson, has already got everyone hooked – and that ending? Whew!

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the ending of The Perfect Couple!

The Perfect Couple centres around 'The Wedding of the Year' at the Winbury's Nantucket residence. However, before the couple can even walk down the aisle, Maid of Honor Merritt Monaco is found lying face down in the water... but what happened? How did she die? Did someone kill her?

Throughout the episodes, each member of the Winbury family – and extended wedding party – have the spotlight shone on them as a suspect. Viewers don't find out exactly what happens to Merritt until the very last episodes.

So, if you've already watched the show and need an explainer or you're impatiently skipping ahead for spoilers... here's your full breakdown of who killed Merritt Monaco in The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who kills Merritt in The Perfect Couple? Picture: Netflix

Who kills Merritt in The Perfect Couple?

On the night Merritt dies, several members of the Winbury family and those closest to them all interact with her, see her out on the beach and overhear some of the conversations she's having.

At first, suspicions are immediately placed upon Tag Winbury, who has been having an affair with Merritt. After he finds out that she's pregnant, he initially reacts well. But he later backtracks and Merritt grows upset, wading out into the ocean. That's not how she dies though.

As the episodes go on, Shooter becomes a suspect after attempting to flee, Will becomes a suspect after they find his fingerprints on an oyster-shucking knife, Thomas becomes a suspect thanks to his drug-stealing habits... eventually, mystery novelist Greer even gets roped in after a big secret involving a man named Broderick Graham threatens to surface.

In the final episode, it's eventually revealed that Abby (Dakota Fanning) is the one who actually killed Merritt.

Watch The Perfect Couple trailer

Why did Abby kill Merritt in The Perfect Couple?

In the final episode, it's mentioned that each of the three Winbury sons are set to inherit a very large sum of inheritance money from Tag's side of the family – but they'll only get it once the youngest Winbury son (Will) turns 18 in a few weeks.

If Merritt gives birth to Tag's child, that trust fund will not open up until that child turns 18. Not only will the brothers have to wait another 18 years, the sum they're each set to receive will be even less than before... split four ways instead of three.

Abby apparently knows all of this. And she knows that Thomas is having an affair with Isabel, who he owes millions of dollars to.

That night on the beach, Abby spots Merritt alone. She crushes some pills from Thomas' prescription roulette stash – a stash that includes the euthanasia pills he stole from Amelia's sick mother – mixes them into orange juice and gives it to Merritt. Merritt drinks and follows Abby into the ocean for a midnight swim before Abby holds her down and drowns her.

Merritt is unable to fight back because of the drugs in her system. While she didn't consume enough to kill her, they were enough to knock her out.

Just before she murders Merritt, Abby explains: "If you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself."

How did Abby get caught?

Abby is one of the first characters to speak to the police – but as the investigation goes on, they piece their information together and are able to figure out that she's lying.

Abby tells the police that he went to bed at 10:30pm on the night of Merritt's murder, and that Thomas came to bed at 1:30am. However, after Thomas' testimony, they find out that he was actually at the motel with Isabel and did not go back to sleep next to Abby.

Tallow was also found in Merritt's hair, which is a key ingredient of the special cream that Abby is seen rubbing onto her body while lounging at the pool.

Finally, it all clicks when they remember that Abby was obsessively cleaning the glass the morning Merritt's body was found.

The Perfect Couple's ending reveals Abby killed Merritt. Picture: Netflix

Who kills Merritt in The Perfect Couple book? Why is it different?

While Abby is also technically responsible for Merritt's death in the original novel, written by Elin Hilderbrand, she doesn't outright murder her in the source material.

In the book, Abby aims to spike Thomas' mistress (named Featherleigh) before he sleeps with her and mixes barbiturate into a glass of water. Merritt ends up drinking it instead, and she accidentally drowns after passing out while in the water.

The change was made specifically for the Netflix series as director and executive producer Susanne Bier told Tudum that they "wouldn’t have done the series had it not been intentional."

Showrunner and writer Jenna Lamia also explained that the whole team "all agreed right then and there [that] there needed to be a murderer, and there needed to be a motive for that murder."

