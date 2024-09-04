Twilight TV Series Based On 'Midnight Sun' Is In The Works At Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

The project is in early development stages but it sounds like it's set to bring the Twilight books back to the screen.

Just like the recently announced Harry Potter television remake, Twilight is now set to have its story adapted into a TV show too. Although this one will be animated.

Back in April 2023, The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Lionsgate Television "was in early development on a series that could bring author Stephenie Meyer’s book series back to life after the wildly successful movies."

It's been confirmed that the series, which will be an animated adaptation of the Edward Cullen-POV book 'Midnight Sun', will stream on Netflix.

Author Stephenie Meyer will executive produce the new television adaptation.

A new Twilight TV series is in the works. Picture: Summit Entertainment via Alamy

No other details about the animated series, including voice cast or release date, have been released yet.

Fans who have already read 'Midnight Sun' will know what to expect. If you haven't, it basically just a retelling of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan.

It touches on the all same events in the first novel, as well as revealing more information about Edward's past and his inner thoughts.

Midnight Sun is a retelling of Twilight through Edward's perspective. Picture: Alamy

It's been 12 years since Breaking Dawn: Part 2 hit cinemas and wrapped up the massively successful Twilight movie series.

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner all became absolute superstars during the run of films and have gone on to have incredible careers.

Now that the new series has been confirmed to be animated, no new actors will be taking on any live-action roles. As previously mentioned, the voice actors have not yet been announced.

It's also not been revealed if the animated characters will look like the cast of the original films.

