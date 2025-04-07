Is Michael Fabricant wearing a wig on Celebrity Big Brother?

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What's going on with Sir Michael Fabricant's hair? Is he wearing a wig? Here's what he's said.

Things might get a little bit political on this year's Celebrity Big Brother as this year's house is set to become home to former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant. Michael is set to join the likes of JoJo Siwa and Jack P. Shepherd on this year's CBB.

While many would argue the former politician is best known for serving as Tory MP between 1992 and 2024, some would argue his hair alone has garnered him the title of celebrity.

Michael, who lost his seat in the House of Commons last year, has caused quite the debate when it comes to head of blonde locks. So, is it his hair or is it a wig?

Here's what he's revealed...

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant arrives at CCHQ ahead of Prime Minister announcement on September 5, 2022. Picture: Getty

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig?

Michael wasted no time addressing the topic of his hair in his intro for CBB. He said people often wonder if it's his own hair and he joked: "Well it is, I can show you the receipt."

So, it appears Michael is now admitting to wearing a wig whereas in the past he said he'd had some "enhancements" but was not wearing a wig.

When asked if he was wearing a wig in 2014, Michael told The Mirror: "It’s a lot more complicated than that." When pushed he said: "Okay, all I will admit to is that there is some, but only some, enhancement of the follicular area."

Even back then, his reply did not shut down conversation about him possibly wearing as wig with MP Huw Merriman spotted on camera in 2019 saying, "It’s definitely a wig" to fellow Conservative Kelly Tolhurst in parliament.

Michael admits to "some enhancement of the follicular area". Picture: Getty

What's more, during a 2017 appearance on Celebrity First Dates for Stand Up To Cancer, Michael's date Jan commented on his sexuality, where he then described himself as "probably bisexual".

She insisted "the wig is a bit of a giveaway" and told him to "get rid of it". In response, Michael said: "My hair is me". He then called her out for the rude comment and countered: "I won’t discuss your breasts if you promise not to discuss my hair."

While Michael isn't married he calls Sir Andy Street, who is a Tory MP, his 'life partner'.

What did Michael Fabricant's hair look like before?

Below is a picture of Michael in 2000.

Michael Fabricant's hair circa 2000. Picture: Getty

No doubt Michael's time on CBB will raise more suspicions on whether or not he wears a wig. So, what do you think? Wig or not?

