The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

8 April 2025, 17:39
Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 the last season? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the show ending.
The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has opened up about why she decided to end the show with season 3.
On March 7th, the official The Summer I Turned Pretty account confirmed that season 3 is just weeks away. Taking to Instagram, they teased: "Summer is just a season away. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres this July". Not only that but eagle-eyed fans spotted that the poster states that season 3 will be the show's final season.
Now, Jenny Han, who wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty books, has explained why the beloved TV show is ending.
Talking to Entertainment Weekly about why The Summer I Turned Pretty is now coming to an end, Jenny said: "Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me." For context, the show is based on a trilogy of books. Season 1 adapts the titular book, season 2 adapts It's Not Summer Without You and season 3 will adapt We'll Always Have Summer.
Based on the show being so popular and the last book taking place over a much longer time period than the first two books, some fans hoped that We'll Always Have Summer would be split into two seasons. However, instead of doing four seasons, season 3 will have 11 episodes. By comparison, season 1 had 7 episodes and season 2 had 8.
Jenny also teased that season 3 will differ from the books. She added: "There are going to be surprises. There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."
As it stands, Jenny has announced no plans to build on The Summer I Turned Pretty universe and there are no more books in the franchise. However, that hasn't stopped Jenny from creating spin-offs before. Her beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before books and films have since spawned the XO, Kitty series on Netflix.
Could Jenny write a new series in The Summer I Turned Pretty universe, focusing on one or more of the characters? Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Jenny announces anything.
Petition for a prequel series about Laurel and Susannah!
