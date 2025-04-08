The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

8 April 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 the last season? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the show ending.

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has opened up about why she decided to end the show with season 3.

On March 7th, the official The Summer I Turned Pretty account confirmed that season 3 is just weeks away. Taking to Instagram, they teased: "Summer is just a season away. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres this July". Not only that but eagle-eyed fans spotted that the poster states that season 3 will be the show's final season.

Now, Jenny Han, who wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty books, has explained why the beloved TV show is ending.

Lola Tung talks The Summer I Turned Pretty

Why is The Summer I Turned Pretty ending?

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about why The Summer I Turned Pretty is now coming to an end, Jenny said: "Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me." For context, the show is based on a trilogy of books. Season 1 adapts the titular book, season 2 adapts It's Not Summer Without You and season 3 will adapt We'll Always Have Summer.

Based on the show being so popular and the last book taking place over a much longer time period than the first two books, some fans hoped that We'll Always Have Summer would be split into two seasons. However, instead of doing four seasons, season 3 will have 11 episodes. By comparison, season 1 had 7 episodes and season 2 had 8.

Jenny also teased that season 3 will differ from the books. She added: "There are going to be surprises. There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off?

As it stands, Jenny has announced no plans to build on The Summer I Turned Pretty universe and there are no more books in the franchise. However, that hasn't stopped Jenny from creating spin-offs before. Her beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before books and films have since spawned the XO, Kitty series on Netflix.

Could Jenny write a new series in The Summer I Turned Pretty universe, focusing on one or more of the characters? Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Jenny announces anything.

Petition for a prequel series about Laurel and Susannah!

