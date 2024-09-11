Taylor Swift Praised For 'Childless Cat Lady' Sign Off In Kamala Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift embraces being a 'Childless Cat Lady'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The internet is reacting to Taylor Swift clowning JD Vance in her Kamala Harris endorsement - the Swifties are proud!

After last night's US presidential debate Taylor Swift released a statement endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. For some the message was long over due following her time spent with vocal Donald Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes.

Back in 2020 Taylor spoke out against Trump saying she wanted to "be on the right side of history" and therefore her silence before this took some fans by surprise.

But with all that said, Taylor has come out and said: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

She signed off her statement with, "With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady" a direct reference to Republican Senate J.D Vance who called Kamala one of the “childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Taylor Swift called Kamala Harris "a steady-handed, gifted leader". Picture: Getty

Taylor, 34, has often been ridiculed for not having children yet and for having a love for her fury companions, but today the 'So Long, London' singer added power to being given the title of 'Childless Cat Lady'.

And the Swifties are awake and applauding their Queen, so while the internet is flooded with reactions, GIFs and memes, here's a look at some that caught our eye:

Taylor has been politically outspoken multiple times, back in May 2020 Donald Trump called Black Lives Matter protesters "thugs" to which she replied: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?

"‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November."

The 'Midnights' singer faced backlash recently after she was pictured hanging out with NFL wife Brittany at the US Open. At the same event that she and Travis Kelce were seen singing along to 'I Believe In Love' she was sat with Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes before she snapped selfies of Travis and Brittany.

Recently Trump thanked Brittany for her support in a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.”

Taylor being cordial with Brittany rubbed people up the wrong way, but now she has come out in full support of Kamala which is a huge moment considering the influence she has.

Taylor Swift for president?

