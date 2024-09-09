Taylor Swift’s US Open Appearance Marks A Full Circle Moment In Her Career

9 September 2024, 12:59

Taylor Swift's appearance at the US Open marked a full circle moment
Taylor Swift's appearance at the US Open marked a full circle moment. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the US Open on Sunday, marking a milestone in the process.





Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce looked super loved up at the US Open, even singing and dancing along in the stands to ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’, a moment which immediately went viral as they serenaded each other.

But it wasn’t just their adorable outing as a couple which captured fans’ hearts, but the full circle moment in her career that Taylor’s appearance marked at the tennis event.

In fact, Taylor attended the tennis championships for the first time in 22 years, having first been seen at the games in 2002 when she sang ‘God Bless America’.

Taylor was just 13 when she sang at the event, when she was just starting out her career. Just three years later she released her debut, self-titled album with songs like ‘Tim McGraw’, ‘Picture To Burn’, ‘Teardrops on My Guitar’ and ‘A Place in This World’.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked so in love at the US Open
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked so in love at the US Open. Picture: Getty

Fast forward to 2024 aged 34 and Taylor was back at the event with boyfriend Travis, proving they’re as solid as ever as they hugged, kissed and danced in the stands.

The couple, who have been together for around a year now, are going from strength to strength and their joint appearance shut down any concerns about a breakup after a fake contract went viral last week claiming they were set to split this month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for a year
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for a year. Picture: Getty

The powerhouse duo arrived hand in hand, with Taylor wearing a red checked mini dress and Travis wearing head-to-toe Gucci consisting of an all-white outfit and a matching bucket hat.

Travis was seen with his arm around Taylor as they watched the match and later on they were seen completely letting their hair down as they sang ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’, with Taylor even playing air guitar.

It comes after they shut down split speculation, which emerged when a fake AI-generated contract started circulating, made to look like it had been issued by Travis’ PR firm.

The American footballer turned actor had his representatives deny the claims. They said that the contract was "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency".

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," they said.

