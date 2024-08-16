First Look At Travis Kelce In Ryan Murphy's New Horror Series 'Grotesquerie'

16 August 2024, 11:56 | Updated: 16 August 2024, 11:58

Travis Kelce is starring in Ryan Murphy's horror series 'Grotesquerie'
Travis Kelce is starring in Ryan Murphy's horror series 'Grotesquerie'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

We just got to see Travis Kelce in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series 'Grotesquerie' and we're living! Take a look.

After reportedly being signed up to host a new spin-off game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, Travis Kelce has cemented himself in the acting world with Grotesquerie.

With his film ventures including producing 2024's My Dead Friend Zoe, and the yet to be released documentary King Pleasure, the American football player's plans to move into the industry have been clear.

However many might still of had a shock when they saw him, minus his NFL get up, in the trailer for a brand new horror series by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy.

Travis Kelce is brand new horror 'Grotesquerie'
Travis Kelce is brand new horror 'Grotesquerie'. Picture: YouTube

On August 15th the first trailer for Murphy's Grotesquerie was revealed ahead of its premiere on September 25th.

The trailer included gruesome clips teasing the drama which surrounds a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community.

Travis appeared only briefly with his face suddenly appearing, looking trance-like as he moved his hands over his face before the camera abruptly cut away from him.

Grotesquerie | Teaser | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce | FX

Not much is yet known about the character that Travis plays or how much he'll be featured in the show but nonetheless this will be his first major acting role, which is huge.

The Kansas City Chiefs player is definitely showing the world that he is more than just Taylor Swift's boyfriend, although that is still a pretty huge deal.

Grotesquerie first airs on America's FX before being added to Hulu and Disney+ for international viewers.

