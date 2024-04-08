Travis Kelce Swaps NFL For Surprising New Career Path

Travis Kelce is said to be in the midst of filming for a brand new TV show. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is reportedly taking on a new job, and you'll never guess what it is.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since the summer of 2023 we have grown to know and love American NFL player Travis Kelce. Why? Well because he is dating our beloved Taylor Swift.

The pair have been non-stop couple goals, from Tay changing her lyrics on the Eras tour, to the kiss they shared when the Kanas City Chief's won the Super Bowl, we've been keeping up with their every move.

But despite becoming experts on all things Travis and Tay, this news was something none of us could have predicted. In a surprise turn of events it's been reported that Travis is swapping the muddy fields for something much more showbiz.

Reports that Travis was going to host a brand new TV show began in March and now sources have confirmed it. The show in question is a reboot of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? renamed as Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty

It's understood that the project is already underway, with People claiming: "The insider added that production has started already and the filming is why Kelce has been in Los Angeles for so long."

Adding "TV host" to his resumé won't be his first step into the entertainment biz as Travis has already starred on Saturday Night Live as well as his own reality dating show Catching Kelce. Plus, he and his brother Jason Kelce host a popular podcast called New Heights.

The brand new TV show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, is set to air on Amazon Prime Video and will focus on celeb guests rather than children like the original show did.

Travis Kelce has a super close relationship with his brother Jason Kelce. Picture: Getty

Just like his girlfriend, the Kansas City tight end has a multifaceted career, as well becoming a TV host he has also recently become a producer.

Travis' first film My Dead Friend Zoe, premiered earlier in March, and King Pleasure, an upcoming documentary that he is producing about Jean-Michel Basquiat, begins it's production later in 2024.

After his time on SNL it wasn't going to be long until we saw him back on the big screen as he spoke so highly about his time on the show. Speaking to People he had said: "I just can't thank them enough for giving me that opportunity, because I didn't know I was going to enjoy scripted comedy, or that entire entertainment world as much as I did."

Concerns about how Travis will fit in his new hosting gig with his football schedule have been raised. With Variety claiming that people have asked questions about "how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football".

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spotted leaving the SNL Afterparty in October. Picture: Getty

Travis himself has admitted to having a super tight schedule, as he revealed hopes of making it to this year's Coachella. Speaking with People he said: "I'm not sure if I'll go to weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule's filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here."

With the music festival set to begin just days after news of his new career path fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for the NFL player and any sign of his superstar girlfriend in the Colorado Desert.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.