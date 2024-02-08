Meet Travis Kelce's Famous Brother Jason: Age, Job, Wife And Brotherly Relationship Revealed

Travis Kelce and his brother are both huge American football stars. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Travis Kelce will have a full stadium of support at the Super Bowl 2024 but who is his famous brother Jason Kelce? We take a closer look.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce will have all eyes on him at the Super Bowl 2024 as his team Kansas City Chiefs take on San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

With Taylor herself hoping to make the big event, Travis will have the full support of his family including his mum Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and of course, his famous brother Jason Kelce.

So who is Jason? Also an NFL football player, Travis and Jason have the best brotherly bond despite playing for opposing teams. In fact, the Chiefs star just credited his big brother for inspiring him ahead of this Sunday's game.

Here's everything you need to know about Jason Kelce from his age, football career and family life with his wife and children.

Travis Kelce has thanked his brother for his support ahead of the Super Bowl. Picture: Alamy

How old is Jason Kelce?

Jason is the oldest of the Kelce brothers at the age of 36 years old. Born on November 5, 1987, this makes his star sign a scorpio.

Travis is just two years younger at 34 and was born October 5th, 1989 making it less than two years between them.

What football team does Jason Kelce play for?

On the opposing team of his brother, Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and has done since 2011.

He plays centre position where as Travis plays tight end.

Both brothers went head to head at the Super Bowl in 2023 as their teams made the final with Travis's squad just winning at the end.

Jason Kelce has been married since 2018 and has three children. Picture: Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Who are Jason Kelce's wife and children?

Jason has quite the busy family life with his wife Kylie McDevitt and their three children together.

The happy couple got married in 2018 in Philadelphia after they originally met on Tinder. Their first date was at a bar which she has said lasted 45 minutes because he fell asleep on the bar!

Jason and Kelce have three daughters together (all of whom are Swifties obviously), Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two and Bennett who is nearly one.

What's Travis and Jason Kelce's relationship like?

Despite being so close together in age, and both in a super competitive sport, the Kelce brothers are very close.

Only very recently did the City Chiefs star thank his older brother for being such an inspiration.

Speaking ahead of the game, People reported he said: "He fired me up after that AFC championship game, telling me to go and get it and that we’re the best in the game.

“Just having his support is all I need. Seeing him at the game, seeing him get excited, that’s everything.”

When the two brothers played against one another in the Super Bowl 2023, Travis called it "one of the most special moments" of his life.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.