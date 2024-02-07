How To Watch The Super Bowl 2024 In The UK

Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on the Super Bowl 2024 as Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce preps for the biggest NFL game of the year.

The Super Bowl 2024 is one of, if not, the most highly anticipated sporting events in the American calendar.

Since Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce scored a touchdown at the Baltimore Ravens game in January, meaning the Kansas City Chiefs are going to their second consecutive Super Bowl, Swifties have been more than excited about the possibility of seeing the pair at this year's game.

As well as the all important football - between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs - there is the legendary Super Bowl halftime show to look forward to. Last year, Rihanna blew us away with her performance and shocked us all as she announced her second pregnancy whilst on stage!

This year, the R&B legend, Usher will be taking on the halftime performance. So, fans of American football, fans of Usher and fans of Taylor here's how you can watch the game if you're in the UK.

Taylor Swift at the game that saw the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

The Super Bowl will broadcast for free on ITV1 and online via ITVX for UK viewers. There will also coverage be on Sky Sports for paying customers.

In America CBS will be the host broadcaster and the game also be streamed on Paramount+

Rihanna performed at the last Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

When is the Super Bowl and what time does it start?

The Super Bowl is being held in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, on Sunday 11th February.

Kick off, according to local time, will be at 3.30pm which for UK viewers that means it's starting at 11.30pm. The game is expected to last three to four hours.

This year, at the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, there will be a halftime show put on by R&B legend Usher.

