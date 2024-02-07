How To Watch The Super Bowl 2024 In The UK

7 February 2024, 19:00

Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl in the UK
Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on the Super Bowl 2024 as Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce preps for the biggest NFL game of the year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Super Bowl 2024 is one of, if not, the most highly anticipated sporting events in the American calendar.

Since Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce scored a touchdown at the Baltimore Ravens game in January, meaning the Kansas City Chiefs are going to their second consecutive Super Bowl, Swifties have been more than excited about the possibility of seeing the pair at this year's game.

As well as the all important football - between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs - there is the legendary Super Bowl halftime show to look forward to. Last year, Rihanna blew us away with her performance and shocked us all as she announced her second pregnancy whilst on stage!

This year, the R&B legend, Usher will be taking on the halftime performance. So, fans of American football, fans of Usher and fans of Taylor here's how you can watch the game if you're in the UK.

Taylor Swift at the game that saw the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift at the game that saw the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

The Super Bowl will broadcast for free on ITV1 and online via ITVX for UK viewers. There will also coverage be on Sky Sports for paying customers.

In America CBS will be the host broadcaster and the game also be streamed on Paramount+

Rihanna performed at the last Super Bowl
Rihanna performed at the last Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

When is the Super Bowl and what time does it start?

The Super Bowl is being held in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, on Sunday 11th February.

Kick off, according to local time, will be at 3.30pm which for UK viewers that means it's starting at 11.30pm. The game is expected to last three to four hours.

This year, at the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, there will be a halftime show put on by R&B legend Usher.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

The Sports Agents podcast is launching in the spring

Global Announces New Flagship Podcast The Sports Agents

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Features

Here's a full rundown of Taylor and Lana's friendship

How Are Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Friends? Their Complete Friendship Timeline

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are on Love Island 2020

Who Are Love Island's Jess & Eve Gale? Everything We Know About The Twins

Love Island

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits