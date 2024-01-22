Travis Kelce In His 'Fearless Era' With Adorable Gesture To Taylor Swift

22 January 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 22 January 2024, 10:58

Travis Kelce makes signature Taylor Swift gesture at Chiefs-Bills game
Travis Kelce makes signature Taylor Swift gesture at Chiefs-Bills game. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Travis Kelce made Taylor Swift's signature heart hands gesture at the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday and we are obsessed.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce was showing all the love on the pitch at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffallo Bills game on Sunday. After making a touchdown the NFL player shared a sweet gesture of heart hands towards the suite seating his family and girlfriend Taylor.

The 'Midnights' singer is known to make those heart hands while performing the 'Fearless era' of her Eras Tour and it seems her beau has picked up on her ways.

Taylor was spotted at the game in Buffalo cheering her man on alongside her new bestie Brittany Mahomes and Travis' family (notably his brother Jason who got topless amid all the excitement).

Throughout the game Travis threw up more heart hands to his opponents and the crowd which had Swifties quick to jump on socials gushing over his Taylor-coded behaviour.

Taylor Swift's signature heart hands pose for Fearless
Taylor Swift's signature heart hands pose for Fearless. Picture: Getty

"He threw her a kiss before the hands it was so adorable," one fan wrote. Another said: "In his Fearless era."

It seems all the Fearless love worked for Travis, as the Chiefs ended up defeating the Bills 27-24 meaning they now advance to the AFC Championship.

Taylor has been a regular attendee at Travis' games since they hard launched their relationship in September 2023 and has said that she finds publicly supporting her man an important thing to do.

Speaking to TIME magazine she said: "We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

